“As our sector changes – and believe me, it absolutely must change, and it absolutely will – I wanted our organisation led by someone who is nimble and who thrives on and embraces innovation, someone who sees opportunity as well as risk,” O’Regan said.
“In other words, we wanted a glass-half-full person, not glass-half-empty.”
These included being a collaborative, confident decision-maker and proven leader, who shared information openly.
“Importantly, we sought a ‘servant leader’, that is, a person who focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of people in the community to which they belong, serving the needs of the whole Waipā team,” O’Regan said.
O’Sullivan thanked her family, who she said had taught her the values of hard work, and reflected on growing up on a farm in the community of Tokoroa, which had taught her the appreciation of difference, diversity and its strengths.
She paid tribute to all those who had supported her on her leadership journey that had ultimately led her to Waipā, including Dyet, who had been a friend and mentor as well as a colleague.
O’Sullivan also reflected on her move to the Home of Champions and its Olympic successes, citing the commonalities with local government, including the desire to perform, to do well by those around us, and to make the community proud.
“My role as chief executive is to ensure that we create and nurture a high-performance environment by making sure our organisation and culture is adaptive and focused on delivery and our purpose,” she said.
Pursuit, effort and endeavour were three words at the forefront of her mind.
“Pursuit in that we must get after those things that are important – continually moving in a positive direction, aiming higher, doing better.
“Effort to realise performance needs to be higher, with efficiency, with engagement. With creating thriving prosperous communities, pursuit needs effort to sustain it.
“And endeavour, creating communities that we can not only be proud of but living up to and maintain the brand of being the Home of Champions, and Local Government living up to, being connected to and reflecting our celebrated brand.
“That is my role and that will be my focus.”
One of the first decisions O’Sullivan will be part of involves the major changes coming with how Waipā District Council delivers water services in the future.
Like most other councils, Waipā manages its three waters services internally, using in-house staff and civil contractors to deliver drinking water, wastewater and stormwater across the district.
On Tuesday, the council acknowledged that was unlikely to continue, directing staff to investigate two options for the future.
One option will see O’Sullivan negotiating a non-binding agreement for Waipā to potentially join with other Waikato councils in forming a regional waters organisation.
It follows a report released by the Waikato Mayoral Forum in July, which said the region would be better off if local councils worked together to deliver water services.
Both the Ōtorohanga District Council and Waitomo District Council made the same decision on Tuesday, also directing their chief executives to begin negotiations.
Waipā's second option will see the council concurrently doing an independent assessment to determine if Waipā can continue to stand alone to deliver water services in future, or if it was better off joining with others.
That assessment will be completed by late September.
The independent report from the Mayoral Forum said a regional waters entity could save $338 million across the region with most ($185m) savings driven by improved capital works and planning.
It noted councils face significant community affordability challenges, with high-growth councils also coming up against debt limits.
O’Regan said the Government had made it crystal clear – repeatedly – that the status quo for three waters is not acceptable and it was clear no government handouts were coming to help.
“The savings identified are really, really important but let’s not kid ourselves. There are a whole lot of other challenges to be aware of, including securing specialist waters staff and also finding contractors with the capacity to even deliver capital projects that we need to address,” she said.
“We can either choose to collaborate with other councils, or we will compete with them for the same resources. That simply doesn’t make sense to me so I think we must seriously look at aggregation and the opportunities that will be offered to our district.
“We need all the information on the table, noting there are still a lot of issues to work through. Whatever way we go, we know that change is coming.”
“Council is not trying to stop legitimate drivers using rural roads,” Hudson said. “But if ‘boy racing’ behaviours such as racing, cruising, burnouts, doughnuts and excessive speed and noise are reported, police can now enforce the ban.”
Hudson acknowledged the ban won’t wipe out anti-social driving altogether in Waipā, but it was an important tool.
The roads listed in the new register were identified as popular spots for late-night anti-social driving and were also practical in terms of enforcement.
“A ban is only viable for some types of roads,” Hudson said.
“It wouldn’t work in streets with on-street parking, or on roads with multiple entry and exit points, which is generally the case on residential streets, or State Highways where the council has no authority.
The areas identified for priority improvement include value for money and financial management.
O’Regan said she was heartened that pride in the Waipā district remains strong, with community spirit increasing and 66% of residents rating their quality of life as good to excellent.
“Our Waipā rangatahi [young people] have an increasing perception of culture and heritage in the district, as well as a significantly increased knowledge about the council and its activities since the last survey – and that’s really positive for the future.”
The resident perception survey is one mechanism the council uses to seek feedback from the community, to gain valuable insight to support its decision-making.
The data have been collected four times a year since June 2016.
Benchmark results against other councils will be available in mid-September and will reveal wider trends across the local government sector.