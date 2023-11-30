Waipā District Libraries assistant Nell Ewens and outreach librarian Dee Atkinson checking out digital magazines and newspapers.

More than 900 magazine and newspaper titles are now at the fingertips of Waipā District Libraries users.

Te Awamutu and Cambridge library users now have access to a new free digital database that allows users to search magazines and newspapers from all around the world.

The new resource is available on an app or via a website log-in for those who have a local library card.

Waipā District Council’s community services manager Brad Ward said the new resource was a great addition to the libraries.

“The new technology will make it quick and easy for Waipā residents to search hundreds of articles in a matter of seconds.”

The magazines and newspapers offer current issues in a range of different languages including French, Spanish, Afrikaans and Indonesian.

“Each year, the library team look at what digital platforms we have and decide what should continue and what new opportunities we can add that will benefit our community the most,” Ward said.

Currently, Waipā residents can access eight different digital databases, including a language learning tool, a collection of animated and talking books and thousands of digital comics, graphic novels, and Japanese style cartoons.





