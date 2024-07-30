The Light Hub at the Taupō Winter Festival. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Thumbs up to the Winter Festival organisers, well done. Having initiated Skifest many years ago, I had to bring my young grandchildren to Taupō to check it out and they loved it all - the lights, train, playground, ice hill etc. Taupō is looking amazing, and there is so much for families to do including AC Baths, The Landing and participating in the Mid Winter Swim. Spot prize for the 7-year-old was the icing! Cycling pathways brilliant. Take a bow Taupō. Huge Thumbs Up Taupō - fantastic and thank you.

Massive thank you and thumbs up to Danielle at Davids Hair Salon [David’s Excellence in Hair Design]. You always make me feel so special and welcome and do such an awesome job with my hair every month. Your attention to detail is impeccable.

Thumbs up to Tranzit Coachlines Taupō. After a scrape to our Age Concern van they gave it a wee cosmetic makeover and it is looking smart again. Many thanks for your prompt and expert service. Hope you enjoyed the cake!

Our Roller Derby League (Central Chaos) would like to thank our generous raffle prize sponsors for the recent Winterfest Roller Disco: Chris Jolly Outdoors, Jude from The Bistro and the Kinloch Village Golf Club. We’d also like to thank the Taupō District Council for their help as well as all the people who came along and had a great time.





