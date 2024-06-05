Taupō District Council councillor John Williamson with the number plate his late mother Joan Williamson used when she was the first Mayor of Taupō. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

The Taupō District Council is going to unusual lengths to keep the rates down this year - even resorting to selling stuff on TradeMe.

On the auction block is the number plate used by the first-ever Mayor of Taupō - the late Joan Williamson.

The personalised plate TAUPØ1 was purchased for Mayor Joan in 1988 and used on her mayoral vehicles, including a Nissan and a Rover.

The plate is being sold on the basis that it has had: “One careful lady owner, the late great Joan Williamson – Taupō District Mayor from 1986 to 2001.

“Only selling because we’re having a clear-out to free up some cash. It was either this or that giant metal fish. But the cost of postage on that would be intense,” the auction description reads.

Her son John Williamson is now a Taupō councillor and said his mother, who died in March last year, would have been happy to see her number plate going to a good cause.

Former Taupō Mayor Joan Williamson and former Prime Minister Jim Bolger at the opening ceremony of the Great Lake Centre in 1992. Photo / supplied

He said it was a quirky way to get the public involved in consultation over the council’s long-term plan, with the draft released for public viewing on June 5.

Joan was the first mayor of the Taupō district, having been mayor of the Taupō Borough Council when it was amalgamated into a district in 1988.

“They were the pioneer council in the country. It was a big deal then – there were about 1000 local community boards and boroughs and they went down to 67 so it was pretty testing for some communities, losing their voice.”

The number plate has been sitting on Mayor David Trewavas’ desk.

“I might bid for myself, for the family. I’m one of six siblings, I’ll put a bid in myself for sentimental value,” John Williamson said.

Joan spent 33 years in local government, including 15 years as Mayor of Taupō district and three terms on the Lakes District Health Board following that.

“She was very, very proud of her communities and was involved in many aspects. She started the IHC school here, she was very very community-orientated. It was very important to her and it would be one of her major strengths as a mayor.”

He said she was skilled at connecting people and trying to get as much engagement with the community at large.

“I’m pretty pleased to be able to support this, from a personal point of view and for the community.”

Whatever profit was generated from the sale would go back to the council, which would decide where it would be spent.

As of midday Wednesday, the number plate had attracted 21 bids, with the highest being $300.





In a bold statement the listing proclaims the licence plate to be “a treasure more precious than the crystal-clear waters of Lake Taupō (thanks to that top-notch wastewater infrastructure we want to maintain).

“You will be able to proudly travel the roads of the Taupo district (safe and free of potholes) all day and night (under the streetlights that will still be on).

“Don’t have a car? Strap it to your bike, take it for a spin on a jet boat, bring it [bungy] jumping for extra air traction, wow your friends at your next lakefront picnic or enjoy a few rounds of golf with it on one of our world class courses. Trout not biting? Don’t worry mate – catching this licence plate will give you the same rush every day. (Please note: Taupo District Council is in no way responsible for damage or injury caused by licence plates moving at speed.)”

The council has opted to delay the adoption of its annual plan and long-term plan, after a change of Government reversed plans to take water asset management off councils.

Trewavas said the council made a new long-term plan every three years and it was one of the best opportunities to work with the community on deciding what the future might look like.

“Council staff and elected members have been working hard during the last year to come up with a plan that we think best balances the needs of the district with managing the rates rise.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas in front of the Love Taupo sign on the town lakefront. Photo / Andy Taylor

“Just like your household budget, ours is under pressure too. The effects of the prolonged period of inflation and subsequent interest rate rises, looking after community facilities, and paying for things like insurance mean that the services our community relies on us for are costing more than ever.”

He said they have had to make “some hard calls” on what to deliver in the next 10 years.

“We have thought carefully about the challenges we face and agreed we must prioritise our core services - providing safe drinking water, protecting our environment, and looking after our infrastructure so our children and their children aren’t unnecessarily burdened in the future.

“No one likes large rates increases, so we are proposing delaying some projects the community has asked for. Even then, cost increases mean rates will have to rise just to keep our essential services operating.”

Key issues in the long-term plan: