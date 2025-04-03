Waikato police are seeking witnesses after a burglary at a Te Awamutu service station.
Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said the incident happened about 2.40am on Tuesday.
“Police were called to Ōhaupō Rd, where a group of people had unlawfully gained entry to the premises,” Smith said.
“A number of items were taken from inside the service station before the alleged offenders fled the scene in two vehicles stolen from Hamilton earlier in the evening.”
Smith said one of the vehicles crashed down a bank into a stream off Mutu St.