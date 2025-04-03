Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Te Awamutu burglary: Police seek witnesses to service station incident

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

Police are seeking witnesses after a burglary at a Te Awamutu service station on Tuesday, April 1.

Police are seeking witnesses after a burglary at a Te Awamutu service station on Tuesday, April 1.

Waikato police are seeking witnesses after a burglary at a Te Awamutu service station.

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said the incident happened about 2.40am on Tuesday.

“Police were called to Ōhaupō Rd, where a group of people had unlawfully gained entry to the premises,” Smith said.

“A number of items were taken from inside the service station before the alleged offenders fled the scene in two vehicles stolen from Hamilton earlier in the evening.”

Smith said one of the vehicles crashed down a bank into a stream off Mutu St.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police were told about the vehicle by a member of the public several hours after the burglary.

Alleged offenders fled the burglary in two stolen vehicles. One vehicle was later found in a nearby stream.
Alleged offenders fled the burglary in two stolen vehicles. One vehicle was later found in a nearby stream.

“The vehicle has been removed to be forensically examined and a number of items of stolen property were located inside,” Smith said.

“Police are still seeking the second vehicle. We would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Te Awamutu area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In particular, Smith said, police want to speak with anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Mazda Demio and a grey Nissan Tida between 2am and 3am on Ōhaupō Rd between Cambridge Rd and Mutu St.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, either over the phone or online.

“Please reference the file number 250401/2703.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News