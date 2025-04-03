Police were told about the vehicle by a member of the public several hours after the burglary.

Alleged offenders fled the burglary in two stolen vehicles. One vehicle was later found in a nearby stream.

“The vehicle has been removed to be forensically examined and a number of items of stolen property were located inside,” Smith said.

“Police are still seeking the second vehicle. We would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Te Awamutu area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.”

In particular, Smith said, police want to speak with anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Mazda Demio and a grey Nissan Tida between 2am and 3am on Ōhaupō Rd between Cambridge Rd and Mutu St.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, either over the phone or online.

“Please reference the file number 250401/2703.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.