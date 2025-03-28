According to police, Whangamatā township has a regular staff of five officers. Over the 2024/2025 holidays, 64 extra staff were brought in from East Waikato (20), Hamilton (36) and Counties Manukau (8).

“I went and lived in Whangamatā for a week,” Henwood said.

“Some staff were there for quite a bit of time, some were there for the busiest night.”

Henwood said demand for police staff peaked in the two nights leading up to New Year’s Eve and on the night of December 31.

Over the 2024/2025 holidays, officers made 60 arrests and laid 26 charges that included assault of police, threatening to kill, fighting in a public place, procurement or possession of ecstasy, breach of bail, dangerous driving and underage drinking.

But the number of tickets or warnings issued for alcohol breaches showed a downward trend, decreasing from a peak of 249 in 2021/2022 to 126 in the most recent Christmas/New Year period.

Meanwhile, in Whitianga, another popular Coromandel holiday destination, tickets or warnings issued by police for alcohol breaches more than doubled in 2024/2025 (19) compared to the previous year (6), while arrests were down by eight.

“One of the trickier things is we are increasingly dealing with a younger clientele during that time period,” Henwood said.

He said this could be “problematic” for police as the young person could be staying far from home and hours away from family, often in a “casual” living situation.

Eastern Waikato area commander Inspector Mike Henwood said police treated Friday and Saturday nights of the annual Repco Beach Hop Festival like New Year's Eve.

“This weekend is the annual Beach Hop event,” Henwood said.

“In terms of Friday, Saturday night, we treat it very similarly to New Year’s Eve.”

Henwood said police expected similar numbers of people on the road and similar levels of alcohol consumption.

“The key thing to remember is the police have got a job to do. Someone’s desire to really enjoy their New Year’s doesn’t trump the rights of others.”

Henwood said police were grateful for the support of Hato Hone St John ambulance staff in looking after young people over the holidays.

When asked about the Easter and Anzac Day long weekends, Henwood said the risks on those holidays were more around road safety and dishonesty offending.

“Part of this being extra people in the area, and more things to pinch. [There’s] less of a risk around disorder and assaults and that sort of thing.”

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt said safety was the number one priority.

“We’re pleased with our collaboration with police,” Salt told the Waikato Herald.

“What we’re seeing in Whangamatā and hearing from the community and visitors in recent years is encouraging.

“It’s always going to be challenging when a lot of people come together within a limited space but the summer season is a huge boost - not just for Whangamatā but for the whole district.”

Salt said it was important for people to respect each other and enjoy their time with family and friends.

“It’s important that our council facilities and amenities are well looked after by visitors so everyone can enjoy them.”

A Thames-Coromandel District Council spokesperson said during the peak summer period council staff, police and other emergency services attended daily meetings so that they could “respond collaboratively to emerging issues”.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.