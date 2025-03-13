It’s the grand final of the 2025 Star Insure New Zealand Super Bike Championship Series. Like at the Motofest, special bikes will be on display and riders will have the chance to get out on the track at lunchtime. Tickets at taupomp.flicket.co.nz.

● Pride In Putāruru Water and Food Festival 2025, March 15, 10am at Glenshea War Memorial Park, Park St, Putāruru

Every year the local community comes together for an event. Bring along a picnic blanket and enjoy food vendors, market and information stalls, games and entertainment. Free event.

● Chiefs v Blues and Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua, March 15, 4.35pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

This double-header includes Round 3 of Sky Super Rugby Aupiki and Round 5 of Super Rugby Pacific. Tickets online at chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

● Hamilton Half Marathon, March 16, 8am, Hamilton Gardens, Hungerford Cres, Hamilton

Start and finish at the stunning Hamilton Gardens with riverside running along the banks of the Waikato River. There are 21km half marathon, 10km and 5km options. Entry online at hamiltonhalfmarathon.co.nz.

Balloons over Waikato 2024. Photo / Mike Scott

● Balloons over Waikato, March 18-22, 7am, at Innes Common, Hamilton

The much-loved hot air balloon festival will lift off on March 18 again from 7am at Innes Common. The balloons will visit South Waikato and Waipā, and the annual Basket Burn and Nightglow are also on the programme. Ahead of the event, the walk-through balloon will be in Garden Place on March 15 and during the festival on March 20.

● New Zealand Rodeo finals, March 22, 8am at Kihikihi Domain

The Waikato Rodeo Association will host the New Zealand National Rodeo Finals where the best cowboys and cowgirls in New Zealand compete in bull riding, saddle bronc, barrel racing, steer wrestling, bareback, team roping, breakaway champion and rope and tie. Tickets at the gate.

● Turangawaewae Regatta 2025, March 22, 9am in Ngāruawahia

The annual historic cultural event is being held for the 129th time. The programme includes of course waka races and parades, cultural performances, food and market stalls. Entry is $10 per person. Kids aged 5-16 and kaumātua are $5.

● Chiefs Manawa vs Blues, March 22, 4.35pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

The Chiefs Manawa will take on the Blues in Round 4 of Super Rugby Aupiki. Tickets online via chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

The Waikato Rodeo Association will host the New Zealand National Rodeo Finals in Kihikihi. Photo / Mike Scott

● Haka Māori Cultural Experience, March 23, 10.30am at Hamilton Gardens

Experience authentic Māori arts and culture. Event includes Māori art and cultural workshops, guided cultural walks, waka (canoe) and e-bike tours, Kapa Haka performances, Tā Moko (Tattooing), Taonga Puoro (Musical Instruments) and Karetao (Puppetry). Free event.

● New Zealand Secondary School Rowing Championships - Maadi Regatta, March 24-29 at Lake Karāpiro

The Maadi Regatta is the National Championships for school rowing in New Zealand. Run by the NZSSRA and Rowing New Zealand, it is New Zealand’s largest rowing regatta, alternating annually between Lake Karāpiro in Cambridge and Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel.

● Beach Hop 2025, March 26-30, in Waihi, Pauanui, Onemana and Whangamatā

The annual automotive and Rock’n’Roll festival is revving up in the Coromandel again. The programme includes stops in Waihi, Pauanui, Onemana before the main event in Whangamatā. Free entry.

● The Great NZ Muster, March 29, 10am in Te Kūiti

The iconic event including the running of the sheep and the NZ Shearing Championships is back. Free event.



