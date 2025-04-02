Two Hamilton schools are on lockdown at pick-up time as police respond to a reported firearms sighting. a firearms sighting.
“A cordon is currently in place and some police staff are armed as a precaution,” police sid in a statement.
“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area. Nearby schools have been placed into lockdown as a precaution.”
Hillcrest High School and Silverdale Normal School are both on lockdown as police attend an incident near the intersection of Silverdale Rd and Masters Ave.