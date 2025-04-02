Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News
Updated

Firearms incident: Waikato police operation locks down Hamilton schools at pick-up time

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
Quick Read

Hamilton's Hillcrest High School and Silverdale Normal School were locked down at pick-up time due to a police incident.

Hamilton's Hillcrest High School and Silverdale Normal School were locked down at pick-up time due to a police incident.

Two Hamilton schools are on lockdown at pick-up time as police respond to a reported firearms sighting. a firearms sighting.

“A cordon is currently in place and some police staff are armed as a precaution,” police sid in a statement.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area. Nearby schools have been placed into lockdown as a precaution.”

Hillcrest High School and Silverdale Normal School are both on lockdown as police attend an incident near the intersection of Silverdale Rd and Masters Ave.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

According to the Hillcrest High School Facebook page, the school has been on lockdown since 3.13pm.

Waikato Police are at the scene of a possible firearms sighting in Hamilton. Photo / Maryana Garcia
Waikato Police are at the scene of a possible firearms sighting in Hamilton. Photo / Maryana Garcia

“Please do not come to the school. We will let you know when it is safe to release students,” the post said.

Hillcrest remained in lockdown as of 4.30pm and was waiting on further information from the Ministry of Education.

Buses will return to school when the lockdown ends to take students home.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A post on a Hamilton community page with videos in the comments shows one person surrendering to police on the ground.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News