Nominations for the Taupō District Sports Awards 2024 are open until September 20.

Nominations for the Taupō District Sports Awards 2024 are now open in preparation for the November ceremony.

The Lake Taupō District Sports Advisory Council will be holding the event at Wairakei Resort Taupō on Friday, November 8 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

The awards were reintroduced last year after an absence caused by Covid-19 and a Sport Waikato restructure. There were 67 nominations for the Taupō District Sports Awards 2023.

The formal awards evening, with a buffet dinner, will recognise and share the development of sport at a club and volunteer level, celebrate success across multiple junior athlete categories, honour sportspeople performing nationally and internationally and support athletes through the awarding of eight scholarships and grants.

The awards categories are Team of the Year (secondary Year 9-13); Team of the Year (adult); Sportsperson of the Year (secondary – male); Sportsperson of the Year (secondary – female); Sportsperson of the Year (adult); Coach of the Year (all ages) and Club Contributor of the Year.