Rounding out the top four with 73 and subsequently $10 richer was Sue Murray, who coincidentally aced a birdie on the 10th hole.

Incredibly, the day before at the Matariki competition, Sue was also mere centimetres from the hole on the 17th.

But for the damp grass holding the ball, she would have scored a hole in one. Nonetheless, another birdie to her credit!

The putting challenge was also a close affair with some great scores.

At a magnificent 26 putts, recent returnee Chris Pritt took out the top spot, closely followed by Janine and Areta Kahu on 28.

Closest To The Pin on the 17th hole was Fran Svenson, whose length, when not askew, is often to be admired.

Chris won the Longest Putt on the 18th which, being a quinella, might entice her to reprioritise golfing over her other recreational pastime – fishing!

After prizegiving, Areta dazzled the women with anecdotes about Matariki, the cluster of stars that not only heralds in the new year for tangata whenua but is now nationally celebrated as a public holiday.

After the presentation, gourmet delicacies specially prepared by Areta were shared with everyone, as was the special Matariki waiata which ended a very special day.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

The rain caught out players on the last few holes of the hidden partner net game on June 25, but most played through with the anticipation of the mid-winter lunch after the game.

First were Tom Rihia and Joe Rapana on 77 points, then Tim Whakatihi and Billy Wells on 78 on a countback from Anne Murray and Terry Wilson, followed by Suzanne Laird and Robyn Izett, also on 78.

John Solly and Kevin Giles had 79 on a countback from Marge Daikin and Jacqui Paranihi.

A par will be played on July 9.

A big thank you to the cooks John and Dennis for a delicious meal and also all players who brought plates.

Tuesday Ladies’ Golf

Although rain was forecast, 34 optimistic ladies went out to play the competition of the day, which were a Net round, putting round, player of the month and a shootout qualifying round.

The weather was good until mid-round when the first spits of rain were felt, then, unfortunately, it turned very cold and wet.

Some did not let the weather get the better of them, hence some very good net and putting scores were recorded.

Top of the pops was Judy Daniell with a fantastic 67 net and 27 putts.

Denise Chisholm had 72 net and 28 putts.

Val Stone had 73 net and 27 putts, along with Sharon Wiggins, who had 73 net and 29 Putts.

Cheryl Hughes was 74 net, Andrea Deadman and Colleen Tillson 75 net, and on 76 net were Yvonne Raureti-Carson, Jenny Cory, Pip Vivian and Colleen Wade.

Also having a good day putting was Elaine Johnston with 29. She also won the Belle Cheveux voucher in the raffle.

Player of the month was Denise Chisholm.

Nearest to the pin winners were: Silver division, Chris Thomson winning a Liquorland voucher; Bronze 1 – Beryl Paterson, a Cafe Lacus voucher; Bronze 2 – Linda Whitlock, a Columbus cafe voucher and the longest putt on hole 18 was Mary Watts, who can have lunch at Dixie Browns.