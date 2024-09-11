“We would like to thank those people who have already contacted police with information, as a result of an earlier appeal.

Steven Cranston, 43, died on the night of September 4 when he was hit by a car while walking his Rhodesian ridgeback Hans on Nau Mai Rd near Raglan.

“If you have information which could assist our enquiries, but have not yet contacted police, please update us online now or call 105.”

Clarke said any member of the public with information regarding the circumstances surrounding Cranston’s death should use the reference number 240904/4878 when in contact with police.

A resident told RNZ that Cranston had been walking his dog in the middle of State Highway 23 and other roads around the coastal Waikato town and that she made multiple 111 calls asking for help.

Now the friend – who did not want to be named – said she could not comprehend what led Cranston to walk around Raglan for hours holding up traffic and putting himself, his dog and others in danger.

“He wasn’t the kind of guy who took drugs or was a big drinker, and he was a very careful dog owner.”

On Friday, the Herald obtained footage taken before he was fatally struck.

The video shows Cranston holding up traffic while walking in the middle of the road in the dark, with an apparently off-leash dog by his side.

A man was seen walking on the middle of the road in the dark on SH23 Raglan before he was fatally struck by a car.





Police response

Police told Waikato Herald they received several reports from about 5pm on September 4 of a man being seen walking with a dog on SH23.

“Police then received information the person had moved off the road, and a response was not prioritised due to there no longer being an immediate risk to safety,” a police spokesperson said.

“About 6.45pm, further reports were received that he was again sighted on the road, and then at 6.55pm police received a report that a crash had occurred.”

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and police are still appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The IPCA confirmed it had received a complaint on September 5 about the incident.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.