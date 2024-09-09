He had been to Bali on a retreat and used yoga to help relieve anxiety, which she said he had not suffered from in years.
She described Cranston – a member of Groundswell and a one-time candidate for DemocracyNZ in Waikato – as quiet and shy.
“He was not a selfish or arrogant guy, so the whole notion of him causing a car accident is very unlike him.”
Cranston grew up on a dairy farm in Northland and went to Kamo High School and Lincoln University.
He moved to Hamilton and worked as a farm management consultant at AgFirst Waikato before leaving in 2016 to set up his own business, Steven Cranston Consulting.
The friend said he had been busy with calving on the Eureka farm recently, but Cranston had talked about getting back into consulting and writing more articles about issues affecting farmers, which he enjoyed doing.
She could not reconcile that person with the man witnesses described looking as if “nobody was home” on the night he died.
“Was something wrong or was he looking for help?”
Police launched an investigation into the fatality but were criticised for not responding sooner to 111 calls. One resident said she had made a complaint to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.
Police said they were called from about 5pm, but after receiving a report that the pedestrian had moved off the road to safety a response was not prioritised.