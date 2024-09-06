The aunty said police were called multiple times when he was seen on the road in “daylight” and claimed he’d been seen at least two hours before the fatality.
“People were saying they were calling police about the man ... it took those cars to hit him and for him to die to have police respond. That’s just really dumb,” she said.
“Some people asked him if he was okay, some I guess were scared but at the end of the day, this man kept walking in the middle of the road and police ... no matter how many calls they got, they did not respond until he was hit.
“If the police had turned up when called, he could have been alive today.”
She said she wouldn’t hold the drivers accountable for the accident.
“Why would you walk in the middle of a busy road as people drive over 100km/h, with no hi-vis, no nothing? Unfortunately, he got hit. I’m sorry and condolences to the family, but ... you don’t hold these people responsible because it isn’t their fault,” the aunty said.
“Anyone could have hit him and I’m sorry for the ones who did ... police were called several times and they didn’t come until he was dead. Police are at fault.
“It’s traumatising for the drivers involved, it was just a freakish accident that wouldn’t have happened if police came.”
The aunty emphasised that the vehicles of interest are with the police.
“Nobody ran away, the cars are at the police station and the people who did it have been looked at by police doing their investigation. They stood there waiting for police to come.”