“Work is now under way to understand what has occurred, as well as to formally identify the victim.

“A number of people are currently assisting with our inquiries, however, we would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed this incident.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man walking with a dog on SH23 in or near Raglan between 4.30pm and 7pm yesterday, or anyone who has captured dashcam footage from the incident or surrounding times.”

The particular vehicles of interest are a silver 2009 Ford Falcon saloon, registration FDF332, and a silver 2011 Mazda Axela saloon, registration PZD720.

Social media reports stated that the incident occurred outside the Raglan Building Supplies hardware store at Nau Mai Business Park.

A hardware store employee today told Waikato Herald that they were “well gone” from the shop when the pedestrian was hit.

“I didn’t see nothing ... apparently they were really hurt but that’s only what I’ve seen on Facebook.”

The employee said the road had been cleared and no police were at the scene now.

Police advise anyone with information to get in touch through the 105 service, quoting file number 240904/4878. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.





