St Paul's Premier work hard to record first win of the season

Alexis McLennan at GA for St Paul's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Indoor Premier Netball Results for July 1

Verdettes Marist Old Girls 56 vs Allied HOB Keppler Premier 39

University of Waikato Premier Reserve 39 vs St Paul's Premier 47

University of Waikato Premier 57 vs FTNC Premier 49

Nottingham Castle Rangers 57 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 45

St Peter's Premier 72 vs Waikato Diocesan Open A 32

FTNC Premier Reserve 35 vs OTC Timber HGHS Langman 72

The ninth week saw some close games and some not so close games. The closest games were those between University of Waikato Premier against FTNC Premier and University of Premier Reserve and St Paul's Premier.

For St Paul's Premier this was their first win of the season, which they were ecstatic about. The game was very close for most of the game except for the third and final quarters.

At the end of the first quarter St Paul's led by 13 goals to 12 and at halftime they led 25 goals to 24. They had a strong third quarter to lead by 37 goals to 32 and were able to again in the final quarter increase their lead.

The final score was 47 goals to 39. For St Paul's the team were pleased with their win knowing that they have worked hard over several weeks to make progress.

This game was by no means perfect but they managed to convert the turnover ball which gave them the win. Matire Ormsby-van Selm was the player of the day at centre then wing defence with her intensive defence and great communication skills.

Erin Ticklepenny at WD for Verdettes Marist Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

There were some nice passages of play which the coach and team were proud of. For University Premier Reserve it was just not their night. Lucy Morris at goal attack and goal shoot had an outstanding game with excellent circle movement and high shooting accuracy.

The team picked up quite a bit of turnover ball but struggled to shut down the St Paul's feeders. The circle defence combinations worked well together to restrict St Paul's accurate holding shooter, and to apply pressure to their goal attack but overall inaccurate passing let the team down.

University Premier and FTNC Premier also had a close game for the most part except the third quarter.

University Premier started slow, to be behind at the end of the first quarter with the score being 15 goals to 10. They were able to make this up in the second quarter to bring the score back to 25 goals apiece. In the third quarter they were able to dominate and were ahead by 41 goals to 35. The final quarter was again close and goal for goal. The final score was 57 goals to 49.

For University Premier it was a great team effort. The experience of Lyanne Eukaliti at goal keep was able to disrupt the opposition from feeding supply into the circle and she got plenty of turnover ball. Mya Meadows at wing defence worked tirelessly to slow down the experienced wing attack Dawn Wakelin.

A good performance and accurate shooting from Jade Kawhe at 95 per cent got University another win. For FTNC Premier the team had come to play knowing it would be a tough game.

At the close of the first quarter the team had a reasonable lead only to lose focus in the second quarter to have the game drawn. Player of the day, Jess Montieth at goal attack displayed calm control getting her job done with grace and composure.

The third and fourth quarter fluxed with runs from turnover ball on both sides but overall University had the edge.

Nottingham Castle Rangers also had a good game against Verdettes Marist Premier leading this from start to finish.

At the end of the first quarter, they led by 17 goals to 13 but they were only able to increase this by a goal at halftime to lead by 28 goals to 23.

The third quarter was also close and almost goal for goal with the score being 41 goals to 35. Castle Rangers then left their best to the last and dominated in the final quarter.

The fulltime score was 57 goals to 45. Castle Rangers wanted to back up last week's performance by starting strong but despite wanting this they had a slow start not converting enough turnover ball in the first half. It was a better performance in the second half by the attack end who were able to finish off turnover ball.

A great performance by Ella Wilton at wing defence who got ball at crucial times. The team however is still looking for that consistent performance. For Marist Premier it was an excellent performance from Alice Wilkinson at goal attack in the face of a strong defence.

Aleisha Blackwood at GA for University of Waikato Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

There was also excellent work at the defence end turning over possession and picking up loose ball, particularly once Olivia Haultain came into goal keep in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, the team struggled to convert turnovers into goals, in the face of effective defence from the opposition in the midcourt and on the circle edge.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls also had a good game against a previously unbeaten Allied HOB Keppler Premier. Marist Old Girls led at the end of the first quarter by 13 goals to 8 and were able to further increase their lead by halftime with the score being 27 goals to 17.

The third quarter was goal for goal and the three-quarter score 42 goals to 32. Marist Old Girls finished like they started and had a good final quarter. The fulltime score was 56 goals to 39. This top of the table clash had all the elements of an exciting and quality game of netball. Experience, skill, speed, fitness, and youth provided some great moments in the game.

For Marist Old Girls it was probably their first consistent game of the season which is good heading into the closing games of the round.

It was great to have Georgia Bodle back from NNL at centre and wing defence and Simmon Wilbore at goal attack who returned from a broken hand. Although still not a full team, it was the closest to it the team has had all season.

Everyone played well and it was a good team effort. For Allied HOB captain Aleasha Fielding at wing defence and centre showed excellent leadership and fitness with accurate passing and solid defence making it difficult for the opposition to find their flow.

Alexandra Peoples at WA for Waikato Diocesan Open A. Photo / Judy Macdonald

NNL player Anahia Noble at wing attack provided midcourt punch and good feeding to the shooters, pairing up easily with her mother Sonya Noble at goal attack. After halftime Luana Wickliffe came on at wing defence and Pare Gilmartin-Kara moved to goal defence which proved to be the right decision resulting in a third quarter draw.

The team did struggle a bit without regular goal shooter Kelsey McPhee who was injured. The Marist Old Girls defenders were formidable placing the shooters under pressure at every shot. This proved to be a winning strategy as they were able to convert goals from turnover ball.

The remaining two games were big scores. OTC Timber HGHS Langman led from start to finish in their game against FTNC Premier Reserve. At halftime they led by 35 goals to 19 and at full time the score was 72 goals to 35 so quite a comprehensive win and performance by them.

Similarly for St Peter's Premier in their game against Waikato Diocesan Open A. At halftime the score was 42 goals to 17. The third quarter was close and competitive before St Peter's again dominated in the final quarter. The fulltime score was 72 goals to 32.

Only two more weeks of the round robin, however there will be a two week break for school holidays in between.