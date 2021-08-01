Indoor netball: Hard-fought battle between St Peter's Premier and FTNC Premier

Tegan Broomfield at GK for Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Indoor Premier results for July 29

FTNC Premier Reserve 29 v University of Waikato Premier 85

Waikato Diocesan Open A 37 v St Paul's Premier 45

Nottingham Castle Rangers 38 v OTC Timber HGHS Langman 34

Verdettes Marist Premier 52 v Allied HOB Keppler Premier 54

University of Waikato Premier Reserves 16 v Verdettes Marist Old Girls 96

St Peter's Premier 44 v FTNC Premier 47

The last week of the round robin had some really close and competitive games and a couple of complete blowouts.

The closest game was that between Verdettes Marist Premier and Allied HOB Keppler Premier and was a real nail-biter. Allied HOB had a narrow two-goal lead at the end of the first quarter with a score of 15 goals to 13. In the second quarter they were able to extend their lead to be ahead 32 goals to 26 at halftime.

The third quarter was goal for goal with 13 goals apiece and the score was 45 goals to 39. In the final quarter Marist Premier had a massive burst and came within two goals of an upset. The final score was 54 goals to 52.

For Allied HOB as team at top of the table, they were tested right from the outset by the opposition. Kelsey McPhee at goal shoot landed crucial long shots to allow the team to stay ahead for most of the game. McPhee was fed with accuracy by Carlee Logan at centre and Anahia Noble at goal attack.

The defence end of Phillipa Hokianga at goal keep and T'neya Onehi-Karena at goal defence applied constant pressure on the Marist shooters, contesting rebounds and clearing the ball to their midcourt players.

The final quarter tested the team as their lead slipped away, however, their experience and calm composure in the final minutes made the difference and they were able to retain their No.1 ranking going into the next round.

For Marist Premier it was a great game, the epitome of teamwork. For them it was the new kids on the block versus the top of the table, and they really took the game to the opposition.

The game was played at a fierce pace and the players had a high work rate throughout the court. They adjusted quickly to the pace and control of the game and trusted each other to be there and do their job. It was great netball to watch.

Becky Dudson at WA for Waikato Diocesan Open A. Photo / Judy Macdonald

In particular Hannah Grainger at wing defence was a standout as she caused Allied HOB real problems with her close tracking and nuggety defence. Hannah Ngawhika in the defensive goal circle got clean intercepts, which gave the team extra ball, and Erin Ticklepenny who played her first game as goal attack played well. Overall a great game for the team.

St Peter's Premier and FTNC Premier also had a great game with not much in it. St Peter's had a slim one-goal lead at the end of the first quarter with the score being 12 goals to 11. They were able to increase their lead in the second quarter to be ahead 27 goals to 23 at halftime.

FTNC Premier then turned the tables and had a great third quarter and were successful in bringing the scores up level. The score was 34 all. Then in the final quarter they were able to again creep ahead to take the win 47 goals to 44.

For FTNC Premier it was a hard-fought battle. The players stood up to the challenge after a two-week break. The added experience of Katie Te Ao at centre and Jahna Bell at goal attack helped to steady the team and control the ball in the attacking end.

Keiran Leahy at goal defence had an impact in the first half, hunting for ball through midcourt, gaining important turnover ball. For St Peter's it was an intense, hard, and close game.

During the game the energy levels remained high with everybody on the court giving it their all. It wasn't the result the team wanted, but finishing within five points meant a bonus point.

As a team the players will take the learnings from the game with the aim of working on these and improving leading up to UNISS (Upper North Island Secondary Schools), which is coming up shortly.

Ngwai Hawera at WA for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Nottingham Castle Rangers and OTC Timber HGHS Langman also had a great tussle. Castle Rangers had a one-goal lead at the end of the first quarter with the score being 10 goals to 9. At the end of the second quarter the score was 22-all.

The third quarter was goal for goal and they were still tied at 29 goals each at three- quarter time. The feeling of everyone was intense given how close the game was. Finally in the final quarter Castle Rangers were able to get slightly ahead to win the game 38 goals to 34.

For Castle Rangers it was a determined and committed team effort, particularly defensively. Ella Wilton at goal defence most of the game pairing with Tegan Broomfield at goal keep did a huge amount of work both on and off the ball. A great win and great finish for the team for the end of this round.

For HGHS Langman this game was always going to an edge-of-the-seat contest with the battle for the top four coming down to the outcome of this game. It was fiercely contested from start to finish. An amazing and valiant effort from the young side who have been ravaged with illness and injury. All credit to Rangers for their defensive pressure and consistent performance.

The interschool game between Waikato Diocesan Open A and St Paul's Premier was also great to watch and had a lot of spectator support.

Waikato Diocesan started well to have a lead at the end of the first quarter of 14 goals to 11. By halftime the score was drawn at 22 apiece. The third quarter St Paul's dominated and completely restricted Waikato Diocesan's ability to score and they led 35 goals to 25 at the end of the third quarter.

Waikato Diocesan recovered a bit in the final quarter but despite winning this quarter it was not enough. The final score was 45 goals to 37.

In the other game, University of Waikato Premiers led confidently from start to finish in their game against FTNC Premier Reserve. The halftime score was 47 goals to 13 and the fulltime score 85-29.

FTNC Premier Reserve's best quarter was the third quarter. Verdettes Marist Old Girls also had a completely dominant game against University of Waikato Premier Reserves and they had an outstanding game leading from start to finish.

The halftime score was 49 goals to 6 and the fulltime score was 96-16. Both Marist Old Girls and University Premier will be in top four for the next round.

From next week the competition will split into top four, middle four and bottom four as follows:

Top four

Allied HOB Keppler Premier, Verdettes Marist Old Girls, Nottingham Castle Rangers, University of Waikato Premier

Middle four

OTC Timber HGHS Langman, St Peter's Premier, FTNC Premier, Verdettes Marist Premier

Bottom four

St Paul's Premier, FTNC Premier Reserve, University of Waikato Premier Reserve and Waikato Diocesan Open A

Following three weeks of round two there will be two weeks including semifinals and finals.