Outstanding netball as University Premier holds off Marist Old Girls to make top 4

Matangiroa Flavell at GD for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Indoor Premier Netball Results for July 8

St Paul's Premier 38 vs St Peter's Premier 71

Waikato Diocesan Open A 22 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 69

OTC Timber HGHS Langman 58 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 51

Allied HOB Keppler Premier 69 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 35

FTNC Premier 69 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve 25

University of Waikato Premier 53 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 50

The 10th week of the Trust Waikato Hamilton City Netball Centre (TWHCNC) premier indoor competition saw only a couple of close games.

The closest was that between University of Waikato Premier and Verdettes Marist Old Girls.

This was an epic game to watch with a lot of skill and talent on display. Marist Old Girls started well to lead by 17 goals to 14 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, however, University Premier had reversed this and led by a goal.

The halftime score was 27 goals to 26. The third quarter was almost goal for goal with nothing in it with University Premier increasing their lead by a goal with the three-quarter score being 40 goals to 38.

The final quarter mimicked the third with it being goal for goal. The fulltime score was 53 goals to 50. It was an outstanding game of netball.

For Marist Old Girls it was a great, close game for the whole 60 minutes and they expected the game to be tough. Small errors by the team at crucial times was the difference in the end but it was good to have Tennille McDonald at centre in the second half playing her first game after getting injured in the pre-season.

For University Premier it was a must-win game to make top 4.

Emma Wilkie at GA for St Peter's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The young team stepped up to the occasion against a very experienced side and it was a full team performance. There was relentless defence by Lyanne Eukaliti at goal keep, Matangiroa Flavell at goal defence and Mya Meadows at wing defence, all of whom applied pressure and got ball from the attackers.

It was again accurate shooting by schoolgirl Jade Kawhe and this helped secure the win.

In the other close game, OTC Timber HGHS Langman had a great game against Verdettes Marist Premier.

Marist Premier started well to lead by 14 goals to 9 at the end of the first quarter. This lead narrowed to be only one goal apart at halftime with the score being 25 goals to 24.

HGHS Langman were strong in the third quarter to take the lead for the first time in the game. The three-quarter score was 42 goals to 39.

They were again strong in the final quarter extending out their lead. The final score was 58 goals to 51.

For HGHS Langman, and despite the slow start, they were led by an exceptional defensive effort from Kyla-Rose Onehi-Karena at goal keep, Kaiya Kepa at goal defence and Ivana Hunter-Misky at wing defence, all of whom managed to win ball to close the gap to trail by one at the end of the second.

The third quarter saw HGHS Langman converting defensive gains into points with some outstanding shooting by Ivari Christie at goal attack.

Hannah Ngawhika at GD for Verdettes Marist Premier defending the shot being taken by Ariana Ratana, GS for OTC Timber HGHS Langman. Photo / Judy Macdonald

A dominant fourth quarter saw HGHS seal the victory with all team members contributing to a great final quarter.

For Marist Premier the team played well together and it was a consistent effort over three of the four quarters with the team losing traction in the third quarter. Zoe Rosser at goal shoot started the team off well with accurate shooting. Chloe Pennell continued this into the second half, holding well in the attacking circle.

Pare Kaihau at wing defence, centre and wing attack and Hannah Grainger at wing defence were strong through midcourt, and the circle defence once again contested for everything. While the result did not go their way, the girls played as a team.

In the inter school clash between St Peter's Premier and St Paul's Premier it was a close first quarter with St Peter's ahead by 17 goals to 12. St Peter's then completely dominated in the second quarter to lead by 33 goals to 19.

They went from strength to strength despite a valiant effort by St Paul's and won the game 71 goals to 38.

Allied HOB Keppler Premier had a good win over FTNC Premier Reserve, maintaining their top position on the table. At halftime they led by 34 goals to 15 and the fulltime score was 69 goals to 35. The third quarter was the closest quarter and FTNC Premier Reserves highest scoring.

FTNC Premier were dominant in their game over University of Waikato Premier Reserve and they led from start to finish. University Premier Reserve were punished by a particularly low scoring first quarter.

The halftime score was 33 goals to 11 and the fulltime score was 69 goals to 25. University Premier Reserve best quarter was their second quarter but FTNC Premier saved the best for the last quarter.

In the final game Nottingham Castle Rangers were all class and led from start to finish in their game against Waikato Diocesan Open A. At halftime they led by 31 goals to 10 and the fulltime score was 69 goals to 22. Waikato Diocesan's best quarter was their third quarter.

There is now two weeks break for school holiday then one more week of round robin before the teams are split into top, middle and bottom four.