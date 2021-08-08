Indoor Premier Netball: St Peter's Premier come back in final minutes to take the win

Jaimie Lee Telfer at WA for Verdettes Marist Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

St Paul's Premier 48 vs Waikato Diocesan Open A 38

Verdettes Marist Old Girls vs Verdettes Marist Premier (defaulted game due to injury)

Allied HOB Keppler Premier 36 vs University of Waikato Premier 57

FTNC Premier Reserve 45 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserves 42

St Peter's Premier 53 vs FTNC Premier 52

Nottingham Castle Rangers 43 vs OTC Timber HGHS Langman 40

The first week of the second round of the Trust Waikato Hamilton City Netball Centre (TWHCNC) premier indoor competition robin saw the teams split into top four, middle four and bottom four. Changes were made from what was reported last week after penalty points were deducted from one of the teams for a breach of the regulations.

Top four - Allied HOB Keppler Premier, Nottingham Castle Rangers, OTC Timber HGHS Langman and University of Waikato Premier

Middle four - Verdettes Marist Old Girls, St Peter's Premier, FTNC Premier, Verdettes Marist Premier

Bottom four - St Paul's Premier, FTNC Premier Reserve, University of Waikato Premier Reserve and Waikato Diocesan Open A

This week saw teams ranked 1 play teams ranked 4 and teams ranked 2 play teams ranked 3 so some of the games were highly contested and competitive.

The closest game was that between St Peter's Premier and FTNC Premier.

There really was nothing between these two teams. At the end of the first quarter the game was 16 goals apiece and then at half time FTNC Premier had managed to get ahead and led 33 goals to 28.

Anahia Noble at C for Allied HOB Keppler Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

St Peter's Premier clawed most of this gap back to be behind 40 goals to 41 at three-quarter time. The last quarter was goal for goal but St Peter's Premier were able to get ahead in the final minutes of the game to take the win 53 goals to 52. For St Peter's the team had a high work ethic.

After a tough loss last week to this team, St Peter's had a point to prove. The team were proud of their efforts and happy to take the win. The team adjusted to changes made throughout the game and it was pleasing to see the impact of the changes on the game, with new players coming on and continuing to apply pressure.

For FTNC Premier they knew St Peter's would come out strong following their loss last week. Unfortunately, errors crept in FTNC's game this week allowing St Peter's to capitalise on turnover ball and narrowly take the win. Jaymee Cleave at wing defence showed dogged determination applying pressure outside the circle and slowing ball speed.

Nottingham Castle Rangers and OTC Timber HGHS Langman also had a very close game. The first two quarters saw the team leading alternate but the second half was much closer.

HGHS Langman had an outstanding start to lead by 17 goals to 9 at the end of the first quarter. Castle Rangers recovered and came out strong in the second quarter to overtake HGHS Langman with the score being 25 to 23 at half-time.

They were then able to increase their lead slightly with the score being 36 goals to 33 at three-quarter time. The final quarter was a draw with nothing in it with the final score being 43 goals to 40. For Castle Rangers it was a slow start but the team was determined to close the deficit in the second quarter by scoring off turnover ball and having a more composed effort on attack which they achieved.

Georgie Edgecombe at C for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The team was able to show grit and great patience under pressure to win against the young and up and coming school team. It was an outstanding performance by Emily Ussher at goal attack and superb feeding by Abbey Wilton at centre. The defensive combination of Tegan Broomfield at goal keep and Ella Wilton at goal-defence winning crucial ball at the right time for the team assisted with the win.

For HGHS Langman, given the promotion to top four they came out with desire and intensity and it was an outstanding defensive effort, particularly by the circle defence. The team was also able to move the ball through court at speed. A low-scoring second quarter where there was a failure to convert as many goals was pivotal to the loss this week.

The game between FTNC Premier Reserve and University of Waikato Premier Reserve was also very close in what was a see-sawing game. University Premier Reserve had a two-goal lead at the end of the first quarter with the score being 13 goals to 11. At half-time FTNC Premier Reserve had taken the lead to be ahead by 22 goals to 21.

University Premier Reserve had a great third quarter to be ahead 33 goals to 30. FTNC Premier Reserve left the best to last and had an outstanding final quarter to take the win by 45 goals to 42. For FTNC Premier Reserve Caitlan Ridling was player of the game, playing outstanding defence at wing defence, centre and goal defence.

Ridling won several intercepts and disrupted ball flow. Taylah Mason had a consistent game in the shooting circle at both goal attack and goal shoot and shot accurately at 85 per cent.

Mason combined nicely with Ola Sii Takakai at goal shoot to produce a fantastic shooting performance in the fourth and final quarter for a well fought win!

Caitlin Judd at wing attack was very strong off the line and connected beautifully with Ash Seu in at centre. For University Premier Reserve the whole team worked hard defensively but the game was lost for them in second quarter when they lost momentum and did not convert as many goals. As in previous weeks, a number of changes in players were made throughout and the team adjusted well.

In the other games, top of the table Allied HOB Keppler Premier were no match for the University of Waikato Premier team who have really bonded as a team. At half-time University Premier lead by 28 goals to 21 and at full-time they won 57 goals to 36. The final quarter was close and fiercely competitive but the damage had been done.

In the re-match of St Paul's Premier and Waikato Diocesan Open A this was somewhat a repeat of last week but overall, a more competitive game. St Paul's lead by 28 goals to 17 at half time and won the game 48 goals to 38.

St Paul's had a good first half but the second half was very close including Waikato Diocesan Open A winning the third quarter. All a little too late.

A significant injury late in the second quarter brought an abrupt stop to the inter-club game between Verdettes Marist Old Girls and Verdettes Marist Premier meaning the game was defaulted.

Both teams were shaken up by the incident but were also very supportive of each other.