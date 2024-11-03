Advertisement
Speed limit on three Hauraki roads drop from 100km/h to 80km/h, one road drops to 50km/h

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Waihī Beach Rd, Kennedy Rd and Dickey Flat Rd in the Hauraki District reduced to 80km/h. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Speed limits have dropped from 100km/h to 80km/h on three Hauraki roads.

Waihī Beach Rd, Kennedy Rd and Dickey Flat Rd reduced to 80km/h while the 50km/h zone on Pipiroa Rd, on the section leading out from Ngātea township, has been extended to the 70km/h sign.

A few months ago, a section of road between Kaiaua and Whakatiwai that went from 50km/h to 70km/h and back to 50km/h was reduced to 50km across the whole stretch.

The changes to the speed limits were part of the recommendations in the Hauraki District Council’s speed management plan, approved last year after consultation with the public.

Waihī Beach, Kennedy and Dickey Flat roads were known accident sites, and the communities had supported speed reductions in those areas, Hauraki Mayor Toby Adams said.

With recent changes to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi rules, the council had to wait for approval to confirm which recommended speed limit changes met the new standards.

Adams said the council was not able to get all speed limits approved, however, the council had to work with what was available since a change of government.

“We didn’t get everything we wanted but we are pleased to see these high-volume roads with tourism traffic reduced to 80km. It builds in a bit more safety for everyone.

“We did a lot of work on [the speed management plan], NZTA has cut a lot of the budget. [But] if we are achieving a drop in the road toll then we are doing a good thing.”

Adams said the next step was putting lower speed limits near schools in place.

“Next, we’ll tackle the variable reduced speeds around schools during the busy drop off and pick up times. NZTA has signalled that all reduced speed limits for schools must be in place by July 2026,″ Adams said.

For urban schools that means a reduction to 30km between 8.20am and 9am and 2.40pm to 3.30pm.

Reduced speed limits for schools that are in other locations will have reduced speed limits of between 40km and 60km depending on their location.

Hauraki District Council asked motorists to pay attention to speed limit signs once in place.

