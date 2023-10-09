The crash scene at Karangahake Gorge.

Two people the HC Post understands were tourists who had been in the country for less than two days had a lucky escape driving in the Karangahake Gorge when their rental van left the road on State Highway 25 and came to a rest on railway lines that are used by a local tour company.

The crash happened last Wednesday about 5km north of Waihī. Police said the incident was reported to them at 4.25pm.

“A rental van is reported to have rolled several times before coming to rest on a train track.

“It appears the train tracks are privately owned and there were no trains running,” a police spokesperson said.

Initial information was that one person had serious injuries and one person had moderate injuries.

The injured were takento hospital by ambulance and van was to be towed.





Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.