The Waikato Regional Theatre will be a world-class performing arts centre that aims to attract internationally appreciated live performances. Photo / Supplied

Along with the strategic investment in world-class infrastructure that enables the Waikato to host exciting and economically important events, the region is seeing the development of experiences and facilities geared not only to attract visitors but also to appeal to mighty locals.

Image / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

This week the Waikato Herald takes a look at six of the diverse developments taking place in the region.

At ibis Hamilton Tainui Hotel, the three-month $8 million redesign and refurbishment is just about complete. The new-look rooms, the first of their type in an Accor hotel in Australasia, will be ready for guests in December.

The refresh comes after the 126-room ibis was one of three managed isolation facilities in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coming up at Hamilton Zoo, apart from some cute baby animals, is an entry precinct with the adjacent Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park.

At ibis Hamilton Tainui Hotel a three-month $8 million redesign and refurbishment is just about complete. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council, which owns and operates both, says the vision in linking the two is to create a visitor-friendly conservation zone.

The zoo plays an important role in connecting people with nature and conservation, providing fun experiences that inform and educate visitors.

Waiwhakareke is the city's biodiversity flagship, the 65.5ha park being a reconstruction of the natural forest, wetland and ecosystems present in pre-European times. Its features are walkways and up to 40 species of birds plus iconic native plants such as kauri and rimu trees.

The new entrance includes a viewing tower with views over the zoo, Waiwhakareke and parts of Hamilton City.

Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park is a reconstruction of the natural forest, wetland and ecosystems present in pre-European times. Photo / Supplied

Honouring the Waikato's connection with the land and mana whenua was front of mind for designers working on the $15 million refurbishment of the terminal building at Hamilton Airport.

Along with earthquake-strengthening work, and improved passenger and departure areas including dedicated workspaces and a new café, the refreshed terminal showcases the Waikato Māori culture with several art installations already in place.

Waikato Regional Airport, which operates Hamilton Airport, called on Māori design specialists, Eugene Kara (Ngati Koroki, Kahukura) and Norm Te Hira (Ngati Haua), to advise on the cultural aspects of the refurbishment.

The mighty Waikato River and the endangered pekapeka – the native long-tailed bat – are celebrated in carpeting and the decorative glass balustrades on the upper level of the terminal as well as in the ceiling design.

Otorohanga Kiwi House and Bird Park has celebrated its 50th birthday with a number of forward-thinking developments under way. Photo / Supplied

Ōtorohanga Kiwi House and Bird Park has celebrated its 50th birthday with a number of forward-thinking developments underway, but right now the excitement is all about 3000 giant wētā eggs that are about to hatch in a breeding programme pioneered by the park's scientists.

This summer visitors to the park will be able to take a back-of-house tour to learn about the ongoing breeding programmes being undertaken there, including for the rare and endangered giant wētā that are found in the wild in the gorse in the hills surrounding the small Waikato settlement of Mahoenui.

Park manager Jo Russell says it has been quite the mission behind the scenes over the past 12 months to get the giant wētā into optimum health to ensure this successful round of breeding.

"In the wild, these wētā eat the gorse they live in, however, we discovered they will thrive eating a small range of tough leaves like tōtara and coprosma robusta (karamu) and they just love nectar from native flowers and berries."

Hamilton Zoo plays an important role in connecting people with nature and conservation, providing fun experiences that inform and educate visitors. Photo / Supplied

Seeing the giant wētā breeding programme is just one of the new tours coming up at the kiwi house and bird park, another part of the back-of-house tour showing how the birds are trained to assist in the monitoring of their health. Amongst them are keas, known for being inquisitive, intelligent, and bold.

Jo explains the birds are trained to respond to a signal to bring them to a purpose-built crate so transferring them is less stressful for them, with another signal given to prompt them to lift their wings and get on weighing scales as part of their ongoing care.



In other developments that will eventually see a total rebuild over the next few years, a new nocturnal house experience and visitor facility will be built.

Work is progressing apace for the new Waikato Regional Theatre in Hamilton, scheduled to open in June 2024.

Honouring the Waikato's connection with the land and mana whenua was front of mind for designers working on the $15 million refurbishment of the Hamilton Airport terminal. Photo / Supplied

Located overlooking the Waikato River at the South End of Victoria Street on the site of the old Hamilton Hotel, the theatre complex will include elements of the heritage building, in particular, the beaux arts façade.

The Waikato Regional Theatre will be a world-class performing arts centre that aims to attract internationally appreciated live performances, tell the stories of the Waikato region and provide an opportunity for mighty locals, including children, to also take the stage.

Included in the theatre complex will be open courtyards and public performance spaces.

With one of the largest populations of Pacific Islands people outside Auckland, the Waikato is about to celebrate all things Pasifika with the first ever pan-Pacific hub - to be called K'aute Pasifika village - in the country nearing completion.

Being constructed opposite the FMG Waikato Stadium on what was the Hamilton Bowling Centre, the village is the result of determined effort by K'aute Pasifika over the past two decades, with the latest challenges being Covid-19 related restrictions and shortages of building materials.

K'aute Pasifika village will feature a distinctive traditionally inspired fale. Photo / Supplied

Community and cultural events will take place in the distinctive traditionally inspired fale building facing Seddon Road, while health, wellbeing, childcare and early learning services will be located in the 'village' development immediately behind it.