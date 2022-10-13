Waitomo Trail Run is fast making a name for itself as a bucket-list encounter. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

It's nearly summertime in the mighty Waikato with many exciting opportunities to get out there, get involved and enjoy the fun in the months to come.

After the past couple of years of restricted activity, the Waikato is alive once more with a mighty mix of events that promise great entertainment for locals and visitors alike – and will also help to deliver good fortune to the region.

On top of the ongoing interest and support of mighty locals and others throughout the country who have continued to visit the Waikato, the return of our international manuhiri (visitors) means the region's tourism sector can continue to provide benefits for our communities, including expenditure and employment.

As part of the Mighty Local story series, the Waikato Herald is taking a look at the wide range of events coming up between now and Christmas.

While warmer temperatures prompt many to think about shaping up and getting into swimsuits, for the competitors showing up for the New Zealand Fitness Festival at Mystery Creek Events Centre the weekend of October 21-23 being trim, taut and terrific is a serious long-term commitment.

The festival includes competition for fitness, strongman, strongwoman and bodybuilding national titles along with all things fitness, including the latest in equipment and merchandise.

A week later on October 28-30, Claudelands Event Centre sees the return of the ever-popular Waikato A&P Show. This is one of the longest-running events in New Zealand, having been established in 1892, and it's been at Claudelands for 100 years.

The show brings together the people, livestock and competitions that are traditional at A&P shows the world over.

For the kids, and probably the accompanying adults too, there is a petting area where cute animals like pigs, goats, calves and sheep can be shown a little love. New this year is an adventure playground with a pirate ship, rock climbing, ice skating and an obstacle course, plus there are pony rides, fairground rides and highland dancing.

The Waikato A&P Show gets serious with competitions for the best dairy and beef cattle, sheep, goats, horses, poultry and more. Produce, tasty products and barbecued foods also come under the judge's eye.

Whether you're interested in hunting, game animal management, conservation, or anything in the great outdoors for that matter, or wild food flavours, the Sika Show at Mystery Creek Events Centre on October 29-30 is the place to be.

It's Australasia's largest hunting trade show and sika competition with prizes valued at more than $100,000 including a jetboat door prize to be won.

The show will also raise funds for five charities and foundations such as the Rural Support Trust and Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

Not just for honed athletes, but also open to anyone with a sense of adventure, the annual Waitomo Trail Run is fast making a name for itself as a bucket-list encounter.

The event, on November 5 this year, offers the unique experience of running, or walking, through caves, under canopies of sparkling glowworms, and through limestone canyons and native forests. Distances range from 8km to 35km.

From must-have hand-crafted treasures to food trucks, face painting and live music, the annual Te Awamutu Craft Fair is a favourite early Christmas shopping opportunity for those in the know.

This year's fair is on November 12 when more than 100 craft stallholders will set up shop at Selwyn Park on Gorst Avenue by the Te Awamutu i-SITE Visitor Information Centre.

Postponed from its usual mid-June timing due to Covid-related restrictions, the iconic annual national Fieldays is all on at Mystery Creek from November 30 to December 3.

Fieldays is the largest agricultural event in the southern hemisphere with last year's generating an impressive $234 million for the Waikato economy alone.

Roll up for ground-breaking innovations, the opportunity to purchase equipment, machinery and merchandise, and for the competitions, demonstrations, live shows and the tasty food prepared by some of New Zealand's top chefs.

As Fieldays wraps up for another year, Kirikiriroa Hamilton will be ready to host the Special Olympics Summer Games New Zealand at various venues around the city (December 8-12).

Special Olympics is a global organisation giving people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to train and compete in a range of sports, representing their region at national events and their country internationally.

The multiple-day event will see Special Olympics athletes from around New Zealand compete in 11 different summer sports including athletics, football, swimming, basketball and equestrian events. Some 3000 athletes, coaches and supporters are expected.

Organisers are looking for volunteers to help during the games, including people with sports event experience, health professionals, photographers, IT experts and more. Anyone keen to get involved should email volunteers@specialolympics.org.nz

This year marks Hobbiton Movie Set's 20th anniversary and Bilbo, Frodo and Gandalf are busy behind the scenes planning magical celebrations. Party details will be announced soon – watch this space!

