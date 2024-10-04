Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Rugby legend Ian Foster celebrated with Hamilton civic award

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Ian Foster was awarded the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal at the annual University of Waikato Blues Awards. Photo / Barker Photography

Ian Foster was awarded the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal at the annual University of Waikato Blues Awards. Photo / Barker Photography

Former Chiefs and All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been awarded Hamilton’s highest civic honour.

The Hamilton City Council’s Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal, was presented at the annual University of Waikato Blues Awards. It honours people who have shown excellence in their field and made outstanding contributions to the city.

“These are not given out lightly, and this has received full support of Council,” said Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate.

“Ian Foster is a truly deserving recipient. This award acknowledges his significant contribution to rugby, and all those he inspires – both locally and nationally. His passion, care, loyalty and determination are the qualities of true leadership.”

Foster was born in Putāruru and educated at Taieri College and Forest View High School, but Southgate said: “Hamilton will rightly claim him as one of its most beloved sons”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He is also a graduate of Waikato University and made his debut for Waikato at Hamilton’s Rugby Park in 1985, playing in the pivotal first five-eighth position.

He then made the number 10 jersey his own, turning out for his beloved Mooloos 148 times. He still owns the record for the most appearances in a Waikato jersey.

One of his career highlights for Waikato was taking the Ranfurly Shield off Auckland in 1993, ending the longest shield tenure in its history.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

His playing career straddled New Zealand rugby’s amateur and professional eras, and he played 26 games for the Chiefs. Foster ended his playing days in 1998, and a few years later emerged as a coach, first for his beloved Waikato team, then the Chiefs, and Junior All Blacks.

In 2012, he joined the New Zealand national team as an assistant coach and was part of the coaching setup that led the All Blacks to the Rugby World Cup victory in 2015.

After the retirement of Sir Steve Hansen, Foster was appointed All Blacks head coach in 2020 and guided the team to the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Past recipients of the medal include John Gallagher, the late John and Bunny Mortimer, Dr Beverley Clarkson and Professor Bruce Clarkson, Dr Peter Sergel, and Richard O’Brien.


Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News