Ian Foster was awarded the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal at the annual University of Waikato Blues Awards. Photo / Barker Photography

Former Chiefs and All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been awarded Hamilton’s highest civic honour.

The Hamilton City Council’s Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal, was presented at the annual University of Waikato Blues Awards. It honours people who have shown excellence in their field and made outstanding contributions to the city.

“These are not given out lightly, and this has received full support of Council,” said Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate.

“Ian Foster is a truly deserving recipient. This award acknowledges his significant contribution to rugby, and all those he inspires – both locally and nationally. His passion, care, loyalty and determination are the qualities of true leadership.”

Foster was born in Putāruru and educated at Taieri College and Forest View High School, but Southgate said: “Hamilton will rightly claim him as one of its most beloved sons”.