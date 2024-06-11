Bruce Paine has dedicated his professional life to playing the guitar.

Melodies and symphonies will be heard when a well-known New Zealand classical guitarist makes his way to perform in the Taupō district.

Bruce Paine is over 60-years-old and has dedicated most of his life to the instrument. He will be taking centre stage at St Andrews Church on Titipaurangi Street on June 16.

Lined up for his performances, Paine brings a selected programme to the community that explores Latin American music from Argentina.

A new piece inspired by a tui bird that repeated a perfectly tuned sequence of notes outside Paine’s window during Covid-19 will also be sung.

He said the piece called When All Was Quiet, Still We Sang contains an uncanny realisation of birdsong and joyful variations derived from New Zealand’s birdlife.

Paine’s dance rhythms will explore tranquil evocations of Argentina and Brazil, and include other popular international works.

Paine is well respected in the guitar world as a performer of all music genres, and a composer of pieces that became part of NZ, Australia, and Europe, which are places he’s performed at.

For more information on Bruce Paine ahead of the Taupō concert people can visit his website.

The concert kicks off on June 16, at St Andrews Church, Titipaurangi Street, Taupō, at 4pm.



