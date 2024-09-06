During a recent rehearsal for Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society (TALOS) juniors’ upcoming show Madagascar Junior at The Woolshed Theatre, pianist Anne Falconer was surprised with a special afternoon tea in recognition of her 20 years of involvement with children’s theatre.
Along with a video montage of the productions that Falconer has assisted with, flowers were presented by the TALOS committee and a gift and afternoon tea were given from TALOS juniors in thanks for Falconer’s contribution.
Falconer has been both rehearsal pianist and show pianist.
Often the only musician playing in a show, Falconer could almost be compared to musicians from the silent movie era whose music was vital to hold together the storytelling of a film.
Though being an excellent pianist, she has also worked tirelessly behind the scenes in the children’s theatre.