Falconer helps the juniors to learn their harmony parts in singing, to learn lines and develop their onstage characters.

Falconer always lends a hand wherever needed and is a great team member.

Many students have attended TALOS over the years and have been involved in shows in which Falconer has been the pianist.

“I have loved every minute of my 20 years playing the piano for TALOS children’s choir. Every child that has joined over the years has amazed me at how clever they were and are,” Falconer said.

“They could not only sing but when musical productions began, they started to learn how to act and dance as well.

“So many things have been exciting for me to see – the friendships that have been made, the commitment they have all given, the learning work as a team ... lots of things.

“But for me, best of all is seeing the children – some starting at age 7 and staying right through – returning to join our team as leaders, helping the younger children to learn what they themselves learnt in the choir.”

There is no time for Falconer to sit down and put her feet up, however, as the TALOS juniors are rehearsing for Madagascar Junior and there is plenty to do.

With all the characters from the hit movie – Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Gloria the hippo, Melman the hypochondriac giraffe, King Julian and the Madagascar crew – The Woolshed Theatre is gearing up for a roaring show season.

There is something for everyone in Madagascar Junior. Head along and “move it, move it” from October 11-20.

Tickets are available via iTicket.