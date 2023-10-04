Lost in Transit cast members, from left: Chefs Penelope Rice and Carys Joyce; mafia Jacob Prewer and Jethro Donovan.

The Woolshed Theatre young performers group Junior Talos is back with an amazing show.

Lost in Transit follows a parcel that is lost and travelling from country to country — with adventures along the way.

Set in the 1920s, with a cast including mafia, aristocracy, chefs, flapper girls, air hostesses and different cultures all on the track of a mysterious parcel of “international importance”, there is a lot for the Inspector and her assistant to puzzle out.

Cast members, from left: Thai Air hostesses Kiahna Dorssers and Kayelyn Collett; hillbilly girls Charlotte O’Regan and Sienna Derbyshire.

“The Juniors have enthusiastically committed to putting on a fun show, practising their singing, acting and dancing with dedication and they are very excited to be bringing their show to Te Awamutu,” says director Donna Higham.

She and her team are thrilled with how energetic and dedicated the young performers are.

Now the scene is all set and Junior Talos would love an audience to cheer them on and support Te Awamutu’s young talent.

From left: Assistant sleuth Ellie Tobin and Inspector Petra Coleman; Russians Amber Hamilton and Sarah Tobin.

Lost in Transit opens at the Woolshed Theatre this Sunday, October 8 at 1.30pm and continues Saturday, October 14 at 1.30pm and 6.45pm and closes Sunday, October 15 at 1.30pm.

Come along and enjoy the show and a cuppa afterwards. Tickets are available from iTicket and Te Awamutu i-Site.





