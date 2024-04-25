The Te Awamutu Light Operatice Society cast of Roger Hall's Middle Age Spred. Photo / Nicole Ranford

Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society opens its 2024 season next week with the iconic Roger Hall comedy Middle Age Spread.

The society has a talented cast of six under the direction of Jill Shaw.

In Roger Hall style, it is a very funny play but does have some serious overtones.

Set in the 1970s, three middle-aged couples find themselves entrapped in the suburban situation, bored with themselves, their partners‚ their jobs and their daily routines.

The play is about relationships and the humdrum of life and carries the message that in the end there is no escaping the kind of people we are. There are moments of excitement and moments of revelation but, eventually, it will end much as it began.

The play not only delights and entertains, with some very funny scenes, it also leaves us with a great message: “When the party’s over there is nothing for it, but to get stuck in and do the dishes.”

The show season runs from Thursday, May 2, to Saturday, May 11 - a strict limit of eight performances so make sure to secure your tickets to this dinner party show via the iTicket website or the Te Awamutu i-Site.

The cast and crew are excited to bring the 1970s back to the Woolshed Theatre on Mahoe St this May.