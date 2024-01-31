The Woolshed Theatre in Te Awamutu is action packed for 2024.

It’s all go for 2024 at The Woolshed Theatre in Te Awamutu with several production rehearsals already in full swing.

“It’s great to see our theatre so busy with such a variety of entertainment for our local community,” Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society (TALOS) president Fiona Miller says.

Rehearsals are underway for the first production of the year, Roger Hall’s Middle Age Spread.

Directed by Jill Shaw and featuring a stellar cast, the 1970s are making a comeback in May.

The second production for the year will be Mavis and Molly On Board, set to be staged in July, with auditions and rehearsals starting in March.

Created by the mother/daughter team behind 2022′s Tell Me A Story, this promises to be a mad-cap musical adventure.

The production includes a wide range of opportunities for people of all abilities, specifically actors, singers and musicians.

A broad range of musical genres are incorporated into the story so there is something for everyone.

See the TALOS website for details of the night and auditions.

In order to continue to present high-quality productions, TALOS has been fundraising to upgrade the technical equipment, specifically lights and microphones.

They have been recipients of grants from the Lion Foundation and Grassroots Trust which have augmented the community support already received during fundraising efforts in 2023.

This will enable the purchase of the first replacement items in time for this year’s performances.

There are two more productions scheduled for the second half of the year, the always entertaining Junior TALOS production will showcase our talented junior members and a pantomime in December will be great family entertainment.

Keep an eye on the TALOS website and Facebook page for details.

Anyone interested in learning more about the society is welcome to attend the AGM on Wednesday, March 13 from 7pm at the Woolshed Theatre, Mahoe St.

