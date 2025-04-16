Volare’s hot cross buns last placed in the competition in 2016 when they were awarded first place.
Since then, the recipe hadn’t changed much, Mackwood said.
“We may have just added a little bit of fairy dust and that’s about it.”
Mackwood said this year’s award proved the quality of Volare’s hot cross buns hadn’t changed over the years.
“It’s even better,” Mackwood said.
“If we can punch you in the face with a burst of flavour, I’m quite happy.”
New premises, same recipe
The news comes as Volare moved production into a new bakery and opened an attached store this week.
Volare marketing manager Holly Phillips described the space at Hamilton’s Gallagher Drive as “lighter and brighter” with more customer parking, a coffee window and more space for customers to sit down.
“It’s been really busy,” Phillips said on opening day.
“We were a little bit nervous but it’s been sunny and bustling.”