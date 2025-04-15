Fighters from around the country will meet to battle in the ring under full-contact kickboxing and Muay Thai Rules with an undercard of upcoming novice and amateur fighters followed by a heavyweight tag team fight, including two regional and two New Zealand titles, plus a women’s professional kickboxing event. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Chiefs v Highlanders, Saturday, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

This Easter weekend, the Gallagher Chiefs are serving up a feast of rugby action as they take on the Highlanders at home. It’s time to trade chocolate eggs for crunching tackles and thrilling tries in what promises to be a blockbuster clash under the lights. Tickets online.

● Ben Elton - Authentic Stupidity, Saturday, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

The world has changed a lot since Ben last toured — a whole new existential threat has emerged to challenge our very existence: Artificial Intelligence. Apparently, it’s going to render all human life meaningless, but Ben is here to warn you that AI is not the greatest threat that we face; it’s Authentic Stupidity! Tickets via Ticketek.

● White Chapel Jak, Saturday, 7.30pm at Harbour View Hotel, 14 Bow St, Raglan

White Chapel Jak’s music is described as a catchy, roots style with warm guitar hooks and soulful groove. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

A new exhibition called Ripples: Digital Stories from Waikato Te Ao Maaori Communities just opened at Waikato Museum. Still image from ‘Te Kaainga Waahine’ by Amy McLean (Ngaati Maahanga, Waikato).

● Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, April 23, at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans. Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Cambridge Cycling Festival, April 25, 1pm at Village Green, Victoria Rd, Cambridge

From exciting kids’ races and team relays to thrilling street criterium action, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Get ready for fast-paced street racing and an unforgettable day of pedal-powered excitement. More information online at bicyclerevolution.co.nz/ccf-2025/.

● Battle of the Bands 2025 - Hamilton Heat, April 25, 7.30pm at Biddy Mulligan’s, 17b Hood St, Hamilton

The 2025 events are running through April, May and June, with the national finals on June 27, 28 in Wellington. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● New Japan Tamashii, wrestling, April 26, 6pm at Te Whare Mauri o Te Kōhao, 21 Maui Street, Hamilton

After a sold-out night in Auckland, New Japan Tamashii is coming to Hamilton. Pro wrestling fans will witness Japanese strong style clashes with the fighting spirit of the South Pacific. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Taylor’s Story - A Taylor Swift Tribute, May 3, 7pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

The Taylor Swift tribute show, Taylor’s Story, is coming to New Zealand from North America. The show is backed by a band of international musicians and professional dancers and includes all fan-favourite songs plus multiple wardrobe changes. Tickets online via Ticketek.



