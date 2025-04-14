“I extend my gratitude to everyone who played their part, but I particularly want to acknowledge the support of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngatī Tahu - Ngati Whaoa.
“The support from the whole community was invaluable and a huge thanks go to the thousands of volunteers, supporters, businesses and residents who made the event a resounding success that exceeded everybody’s expectations.”
The post-event athlete survey brought many positive comments, and local competitor Thea Davis described the event as fantastic.
“Competing in Taupō is epic. The support you receive is truly amazing from start to finish.”
Ironman Group Oceania managing director Michelle Pepper said she had been blown away by the incredible local support for the event.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without the thousands of volunteers who dedicated their time and energy to supporting our athletes.
“Together, we created an unforgettable experience that highlights the spirit and hospitality of Taupō and Aotearoa.”
However, after the success of December’s world championship and the Anzco Foods Ironman New Zealand event in March, there will be no Ironman event in held in Taupō this December.
An Ironman New Zealand spokesperson told the Waikato Herald as per July’s announcement, Ironman 70.3 Taupō, previously held annually in December, was on hold.
“Ironman 70.3 Taupō was put on hold to enable the organising team to fully focus on March’s Anzco Foods Ironman New Zealand and Ironman 70.3 New Zealand and dedicate the time and resource required to continue to grow and enhance the world-famous event.”