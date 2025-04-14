The Government invested $975,000 into the event from its Major Events fund.

Ironman New Zealand is New Zealand’s only remaining full-distance triathlon.

Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment major events manager Kylie Hawker-Green said events such as the Ironman 70.3 World Championship boosted international tourism and strengthened New Zealand’s global reputation.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said the financial impact of December’s event surpassed expectations and visitor numbers broke records.

“I extend my gratitude to everyone who played their part, but I particularly want to acknowledge the support of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngatī Tahu - Ngati Whaoa.

“The support from the whole community was invaluable and a huge thanks go to the thousands of volunteers, supporters, businesses and residents who made the event a resounding success that exceeded everybody’s expectations.”

The post-event athlete survey brought many positive comments, and local competitor Thea Davis described the event as fantastic.

“Competing in Taupō is epic. The support you receive is truly amazing from start to finish.”

Spectators watch the women race at the 2024 IronMan World Championship in Taupō. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Ironman Group Oceania managing director Michelle Pepper said she had been blown away by the incredible local support for the event.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the thousands of volunteers who dedicated their time and energy to supporting our athletes.

“Together, we created an unforgettable experience that highlights the spirit and hospitality of Taupō and Aotearoa.”

However, after the success of December’s world championship and the Anzco Foods Ironman New Zealand event in March, there will be no Ironman event in held in Taupō this December.

An Ironman New Zealand spokesperson told the Waikato Herald as per July’s announcement, Ironman 70.3 Taupō, previously held annually in December, was on hold.

“Ironman 70.3 Taupō was put on hold to enable the organising team to fully focus on March’s Anzco Foods Ironman New Zealand and Ironman 70.3 New Zealand and dedicate the time and resource required to continue to grow and enhance the world-famous event.”

Both events are scheduled for March 2026. Registrations are already open.

“The March event holds both the full-distance Ironman and half-distance Ironman 70.3 races,” the spokesperson said.

“Sport in New Zealand and the event is in a strong position heading into 2026, where international competitors are expected to make up around half of the registrations.”

The event was introduced to New Zealand in 1985, becoming the first international Ironman qualifier for the Ironman World Championship race in Kona, Hawaii.

