Brookfield co-head of Australia and New Zealand real estate Ruban Kaneshamoorthy, Te Arataura chairman Tukoroirangi Morgan and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the Ruakura Superhub. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer
Brookfield co-head of Australia and New Zealand real estate Ruban Kaneshamoorthy said the company was “very selective” with whom it partners but was looking forward to the joint venture to “further activate” the major logistics and industrial precinct within the Superhub.
“It is a special day for us. We are excited to be partnering with TGH as we look to make this very strategic investment... to develop a $1b... logistics precinct.
“We see Ruakura as a hub where we can create a great logistics product and we see the demand.”
Kaneshamoorthy said Brookfield had been drawn to investing in the Superhub as it was a special opportunity.
“It’s a very unique piece of infrastructure, but then the ability to also work with iwi ... and TGH in this particular instance, in a quite unique way was very appealing.
“I think we’ve got very complementary skillsets in terms of a global real estate expertise with what is quite large and vast pools of capital to a very local and focused team that is able to unlock and has proven that they can bring this on.”
Chairman of Te Arataura, the executive committee of Waikato Tainui, Tukoroirangi Morgan said the joint venture was “transformational”.
“We’re about a month away from 30 years since the historic signing of the raupatu settlement... In those 30 years, this is the single largest investment that this tribe has undertaken.
“It’s pretty difficult to find the appropriate words... to explain the euphoria, the sense of achievement, the scale of the opportunity, that has come as a result of that partnership,” Morgan said.
“We are proud, we are excited by the fact that we are working now with a global giant.
“This is, without a doubt, the thing that moves the dial, the thing that is transformational, not only for our tribe, but actually offers the opportunity for other tribes across this country to believe, actually doing business with a global giant is possible.”
Morgan said the development was “a legacy for future generations” and a reflection of “the strength of the Maori economy”.