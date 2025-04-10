My wife is my rock – she brings out the positive side in me, therefore I am surrounded by positivity every day of my life... Every morning we say three things we are grateful for. The first one for me is always, I woke up this morning! I set goals – make a list and tick them off… When things are tough, I still believe there is a solution. I learn from my mistakes, rather than think it’s a failure. I love people and love to see them laugh and this keeps me positive. I don’t dwell on the past or worry about the future - just enjoy the present moment.

Nail (Tony Vincent), Devilskin lead guitarist

When focusing on challenges and getting through the tough times, some of my go-to tools are to always remain solution-focused. No matter how frustrating a situation can be, there is always a solution to every problem. Also, I spend time with people I care about, and that care about me, especially my kids, they bring out the good in anybody. I think it’s important in life to surround yourself with positive people, they can really lift you up when the chips are down.

Mary-Jane Araroa, Waikato-Bay of Plenty Avis Magic Netball head coach

I stay positive by knowing who I am, what I’m good at, what I’m working on, and what I dream of achieving. I’m honest with myself, but always believe in turning dreams into reality. I draw strength from those around me, and when the going gets tough, they help me to keep going. My taonga is sharing that positivity with my team by reminding them of their superpowers, encouraging growth, and being a source of belief and momentum when they need it most.

Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic coach Mary-Jane Araroa. Photo / Michael Bradley

Camille French, Olympic long-distance runner

A lot of what you do in life is achieved not only by having goals but your mindset towards each day, and the people that you encounter... Being positive, having a bright outlook always seems to make these goals far more achievable. My husband and I ... have shifted the way we think and what we say to be a lot more positive... Mindset is a huge part of how you feel, what you do and who you are so really trying to use this to our advantage as much as we can.

Bryony Botha, Olympic road and track cyclist

I try to stay positive by focusing on what I can control and not getting caught up in comparison. My boyfriend always says “comparison is the thief of joy”. I like having a goal to work towards, something that keeps me moving forward and gives my days a bit of purpose. And I always think you only regret the things you didn’t do, so I try to say yes to things, even if they put me out of my comfort zone.

Danielle Aitchison, Paralympic sprinter

I approach [positivity] with a holistic perspective ensuring my physical, mental, spiritual and connections cups are being filled... For me what that looks like is ensuring I have movement in my day ... from high-intensive workouts such as running ... to low-impact movements including yoga or a walk with the family. Spiritual for me is about setting some goals and having something ... I can look forward to... Connections are about connecting with family and friends... Positivity can be a hard state to always be in... but I find that filling up each of these cups works well to ensure I am on the path to staying positive.

Bryony Botha with her bronze medal after the 2023 Women Elite Individual Pursuit at the Track & Para Track Cycling. Photo / Alex Whitehead, SW Pix

Logan Bell, Katchafire lead singer

I’m extremely grateful for the life I live and all the privileges and responsibilities that go with it. Making a career out of something you love to do is an easy way to stay happy... I [also] consider myself a proud family man - it keeps me grounded [and] whakapapa means a lot to me. I love learning about my heritage and its history. Sharing our stories gives me a voice, a narrative that inspires my songwriting. And keeps me on path.

Leon Davey, Katchafire drummer

I had a son when I was really young ... and had a bunch of crappy jobs that really fuelled my determination for a better life... So to be able to pay my bills & support my family doing what I love has always been my life’s number one goal... [To] always remember the struggle and sacrifice it took to be where I am now, always keeps me positive.