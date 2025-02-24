Thanks to the NZ Highwaymen, Fill The House Tickets Project is pleased to offer readers a second chance to win one of three double passes to the Hamilton show. Each double pass comes with a copy of the Live at the James Hay DVD.

On top of this, Fill The House Tickets Project has a further three DVDs of Live at the James Hay to give away.

The DVD includes tracks like Good Hearted Woman, Folsom Prison Blues, Honky Tonk Heroes and Ring of Fire performed by Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett’s Cavatina (from The Deer Hunter), Guitar Boogie and Apache, plus Dennis Marsh’s Walking Piece Of Heaven, Halfway To Paradise, How Great Thou Art (Whakaaria Mai) and Blue Darling.

Eddie Low also features on the DVD with a set that includes A Working Man, I Can’t Stop Loving You, the patriotic Songs Of Home, I Am Me and Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

After Low’s death, Stevens has become a permanent member of the band and the reinvigorated NZ Highwaymen are once again ready to release their mix of merriment, mayhem and mirth on audiences throughout the motu.

Eddie Low. Photo / Ben Fraser

As part of the concert, Stevens is expected to serve up his major hit My Elusive Dreams and other singles such as Dancing in the Moonlight, If, Mama Married a Preacher Man and Sandy Sandy.

In response to requests from audience members, the 2025 tour also features a VIP meet-and-greet sound-check option where fans can witness the quartet getting ready and spend time with them – without the big crowds and often manic pace of the after-show signing sessions.

With their gift of music and laughter, the NZ Highwaymen are expected to give you a treasure more precious than gold – memories.

All tickets purchased before Monday, March 31, 5pm go in the draw to win a pink Fender Stratocaster electric guitar. Open to all those who have already purchased tickets and to those who do purchase their tickets before the close-off date. Check out nzhighwaymen.com for further details.

The Details

What: NZ Highwaymen

Where and when: Napier Municipal Theatre, Thursday, May 22 at 7.30pm; Hamilton – Heaphy Room, Claudelands Events Centre, Friday, May 23, at 7.30pm; New Plymouth - TSB Showplace, Saturday, May 24, at 7.30pm.

Tickets: including full tour itinerary and additional information nzhighwaymen.com

WIN: A double pass to the NZ Highwaymen in Hamilton with DVD or just the NZ Highwaymen DVD (stipulate your preference). To be in the draw, email your name, address and daytime phone number(s) to hnfthcomps@gmail.com, with NZ Highwaymen 2025 in the subject, by noon on Monday, February 31.

Competition by Fill The House Tickets Project — proudly supporting families living with cancer