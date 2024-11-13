Life member Sandra metcalfe (second from right) with Te Awamutu NZSG branch committee members, from left: Linda Howarth, Christine Ball, Karina Kirk and Ann Roberts.

When members of the Te Awamutu branch of New Zealand Society of Genealogists (NZSG) celebrated their 40th anniversary last month a highlight was the New Zealand Society of Genealogists Branch Service Award and Branch Life Membership awarded to convenor Sandra Metcalfe.

She has been a member of the branch for 36 years and has served three years on the committee, three years as secretary, 11 years as treasurer and the past seven years as convenor.

Metcalfe encourages Te Awamutu members to upskill and become more involved at the regional level.

She was the instigator of Beginner Sessions on Genealogy and regularly writes articles for this publication to ensure the Te Awamutu Branch has a high profile in the community.

The use of DNA in family history research has become a specialist area and Metcalfe is acknowledged for her skills in this field.