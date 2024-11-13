Life member Sandra metcalfe (second from right) with Te Awamutu NZSG branch committee members, from left: Linda Howarth, Christine Ball, Karina Kirk and Ann Roberts.
When members of the Te Awamutu branch of New Zealand Society of Genealogists (NZSG) celebrated their 40th anniversary last month a highlight was the New Zealand Society of Genealogists Branch Service Award and Branch Life Membership awarded to convenor Sandra Metcalfe.
She has been a member of the branch for 36 years and has served three years on the committee, three years as secretary, 11 years as treasurer and the past seven years as convenor.
Metcalfe encourages Te Awamutu members to upskill and become more involved at the regional level.
She was the instigator of Beginner Sessions on Genealogy and regularly writes articles for this publication to ensure the Te Awamutu Branch has a high profile in the community.
The use of DNA in family history research has become a specialist area and Metcalfe is acknowledged for her skills in this field.
Over the past decade, she has led Te Awamutu Branch NZSG projects which preserve historical information in the Te Awamutu Community.
Starting in 2017 Metcalfe co-ordinated a project to research the histories of commercial buildings in Te Awamutu. This involved public meetings to collect and display information.
At the conclusion of the building research project, it was realised that the information and pictures collected needed to be published and preserved.
This task was taken up by Metcalfe, with fellow branch member Alan Hall, in collaboration with Te Awamutu Business Chamber.
The book - A Bricks & Mortar Legacy: Stories of Commercial Buildings in Te Awamutu 1890-1957 - will soon be published.
In 2019 Metcalfe led a team of Te Awamutu Branch members researching the stories of people buried in the Kihikihi Cemetery.
There was a large public turnout when the stories were presented.
Metcalfe’s presentation, plus other awards and an entertaining presentation showing how research has changed over the years, was enjoyed by 27 present and past members who attended the 40th celebrations.
There was a luncheon, mix and mingle time for members and a reunion cake, cut by past convenors Erin Marty and Jan McBeth. The pair also presented the NZSG Service Awards.
Certificates presented at 40th Birthday Celebration