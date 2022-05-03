The plan brings together projects that aim to transform Pokeno into a vibrant, people-centric community destination. Image / Supplied

Waikato District Council has released its new public realm concept plan for the town of Pōkeno, which has been developed to support the rapidly growing residential community.

The plan brings together various projects within the town's centre that aim to transform Pōkeno into a vibrant, people-centric community destination.

The council says the plan supports existing and intended projects and plans such as the long-term plan, Pōkeno Local Area Blueprints and the Waikato District Growth and Economic Development Strategy 2070.

Taking into consideration several pieces of work already being undertaken, the concept plan enables better co-ordination of the natural (soft) and built (hard) environments within the public realm areas of Pōkeno, with emphasis on Great South Rd and the town centre, the district council says.

The plan also focuses on improving accessibility to the town centre for walking and cycling, the provision of a heavy traffic bypass, and guiding the development of streetscape upgrades to support and increase pedestrian activity.

The council's general manager for community growth, Clive Morgan, says the plan provides a programme that highlights the ongoing collaboration efforts to deliver various identified projects.

"Council acknowledges the importance of working with local stakeholders and existing community members and businesses to achieve the desired outcomes for the future of Pōkeno.

"We are fortunate to have representation and input into the plan from the Pōkeno Community Committee and Mana Whenua. This is imperative to retain and enhance the identity of the township," says Morgan.

The council will continue to consult on projects referenced in the plan, and delivery of existing and intended projects requires ongoing partnership.

