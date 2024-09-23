Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

Parking in a disabled space about to become more expensive

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
From October 1, the fine for illegally parking in a disabled car park increases from $150 to $750. The MG pictured has a mobility permit displayed on the windscreen. Photo / Dean Taylor

New government regulations that come into force on October 1 mean those who plan to misuse a disabled parking spot, should prepare to be hit in the wallet.

Parking infringement fines, which are set by the Government and enforced by local councils, are increasing significantly from October 1. The fine for parking in a space reserved for people with mobility difficulties without displaying a permit will rise from $150 to a hefty $750.

So far this year, Waipā District Council has issued 42 infringement notices to people parking in disabled spaces without a mobility permit.

Enforcement team leader Ken Danby said 16 of those were later cancelled, as the person had forgotten to display their permit.

“But it is easier to display your permit than to go through the process of getting a ticket cancelled. The new infringement fine is quite a lot of money, so if you are parking legitimately in a disabled park it pays to display your permit.”

Danby said this also applies to people using supermarket car parks.

“Although some are private, some are partly owned by the council, and we will issue an infringement ticket if we see someone breaking the rules.”

Parking in Waipā is free, though some spaces have time restrictions around central business areas where parking is in high demand.

Infringements can also be issued for parking on broken yellow lines, in bus stops, across driveways and on footpaths and loading zones.

All these and other parking fines for exceeding limits have been increased by about 70% by the Government.

The cost of towage and impoundment fees have also been increased.

Fines and fees have not increased since 2004.

details of parking infringement fees, as well as how to complain about parking, can be found on the parking page on the council’s website.

