From October 1, the fine for illegally parking in a disabled car park increases from $150 to $750. The MG pictured has a mobility permit displayed on the windscreen. Photo / Dean Taylor

From October 1, the fine for illegally parking in a disabled car park increases from $150 to $750. The MG pictured has a mobility permit displayed on the windscreen. Photo / Dean Taylor

New government regulations that come into force on October 1 mean those who plan to misuse a disabled parking spot, should prepare to be hit in the wallet.

Parking infringement fines, which are set by the Government and enforced by local councils, are increasing significantly from October 1. The fine for parking in a space reserved for people with mobility difficulties without displaying a permit will rise from $150 to a hefty $750.

So far this year, Waipā District Council has issued 42 infringement notices to people parking in disabled spaces without a mobility permit.

Enforcement team leader Ken Danby said 16 of those were later cancelled, as the person had forgotten to display their permit.

“But it is easier to display your permit than to go through the process of getting a ticket cancelled. The new infringement fine is quite a lot of money, so if you are parking legitimately in a disabled park it pays to display your permit.”