Low Pointers is a variation of the game where the maximum number of points that can be on the court is only 3.5 rather than the usual eight.
It’s for players who are classified as 1.5 and below.
It’s a great chance for Low Point players to play roles that they don’t normally play.
1.0 pointers and 0.5s get the chance to carry the ball and attack the key.
Waikato local Robbie Hewitt was roped in at the last minute as the Canterbury team had a player out with sickness which gave him a good chance to experience getting chased by many defenders – low pointers isn’t as easy as it looks.
The tournament was supported by many sponsors and one of the highlights of the weekend was when they all hopped in wheelchairs and had a bash around during the lunch break.
A lot of the kids who were spectating also had a go in the sponsors’ game and they didn’t want to hop out of the wheelchairs at the end.
The final was an epic battle between Waikato and Auckland.
Waikato had more substitutes, and this showed as their players were fresher towards the end of the tournament.
Although Auckland fought hard Waikato took the win.