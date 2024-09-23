Combining sheer physicality with strategy and focus, this sport demonstrates clearly how sport brings out the very best, even in the most challenging situations.

Players are classified according to their functional level and assigned a point value ranging from 0.5 (the lowest functional level) to 3.5.

The total points value of all players on the court per team at one time cannot exceed eight points.

Low Pointers is a variation of the game where the maximum number of points that can be on the court is only 3.5 rather than the usual eight.

It’s for players who are classified as 1.5 and below.

It’s a great chance for Low Point players to play roles that they don’t normally play.

1.0 pointers and 0.5s get the chance to carry the ball and attack the key.

Waikato local Robbie Hewitt was roped in at the last minute as the Canterbury team had a player out with sickness which gave him a good chance to experience getting chased by many defenders – low pointers isn’t as easy as it looks.

The tournament was supported by many sponsors and one of the highlights of the weekend was when they all hopped in wheelchairs and had a bash around during the lunch break.

A lot of the kids who were spectating also had a go in the sponsors’ game and they didn’t want to hop out of the wheelchairs at the end.

The final was an epic battle between Waikato and Auckland.

Waikato face Bay of Plenty at the 2024 New Zealand Health Group Wheelchair Rugby Low Point National Championships in Te Awamutu. Photo / Cherie Harris - Kotare Creek Photography

Waikato had more substitutes, and this showed as their players were fresher towards the end of the tournament.

Although Auckland fought hard Waikato took the win.

Bay of Plenty came away with the third-place medal with Canterbury fourth.

“The best thing about the weekend was the way that everyone pitched in to make it happen,” Parafed Waikato sports officer David Klinkhamer said.

“Sponsors, timekeepers, referees, supporters, carers and players all worked together to put together the most enjoyable tournament of the season. Thanks, everyone.”

Final standings:

First Waikato; second Auckland; third Bay of Plenty; fourth Canterbury.