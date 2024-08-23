Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

National pride on the line: Wheelchair rugby champs head to Te Awamutu

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
The 2024 New Zealand Health Group Wheelchair Rugby Low Point National Championships are coming to Te Awamutu.

The 2024 New Zealand Health Group Wheelchair Rugby Low Point National Championships are coming to Te Awamutu.

The 2024 New Zealand Health Group Wheelchair Rugby Low Point National Championships will take place on September 21-22 at the Te Awamutu Events Centre.

Parafed Waikato Wheelchair Rugby is run by a group of disabled athletes and volunteers and was established by New Zealand Paralympian Peter Martin.

The team is made up of men and women who have sustained either a life-changing spinal injury as a result of a sporting or workplace accident or have a debilitating disease reducing their involvement in able-bodied sports.

“We have however not lost the drive or ambition to compete regularly at a national and international level, with several players going on to gain New Zealand Paralympic honours,” Parafed Waikato sports officer David Klinkhamer says.

“We are delighted to welcome athletes, officials, supporters and rugby family to the 2024 New Zealand Health Group Wheelchair Rugby Low Point National Championships.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Four regions – Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Canterbury – will battle for national pride at the tournament.

Low Pointers has shone internationally with the introduction of the sport to The World Games.

The Te Awamutu Events Centre will hold the 2024 New Zealand Health Group Wheelchair Rugby Low Point National Championships.
The Te Awamutu Events Centre will hold the 2024 New Zealand Health Group Wheelchair Rugby Low Point National Championships.

“It is tournaments like this one that make the sport shine on the world stage,” Klinkhamer says.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“When we all combine our efforts and skills, the players and the game will continue to flourish.

“We have seen first-hand how involvement in sport changes people’s lives, and we see this particularly for people who play team sports.”

Wheelchair Rugby is the only team sport for people with quadriplegia or quad amputations.

Combining sheer physicality with strategy and focus, this sport demonstrates clearly how sport brings out the very best, even in the most challenging situations.

Low Pointers is a variation of the game where the maximum number of points that can be on the court is only 3.5 rather than the usual eight points.

It’s for players who are classified 1.5 and below.

It’s a great chance for Low Point players to play roles that they don’t normally play.

1.0 pointers and 0.5s get the chance to carry the ball and attack the key.

“There are lots of laughs and it always feels relaxed even though the games are competitive, and it is very hard work,” Klinkhamer says.

“We are proud to again be hosting this year’s tournament.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand Health Group (NZHG) are proud and excited to once again be involved and sponsoring the Low Point Nationals Wheelchair Rugby Tournament.

“While caring for people in their homes and communities is the backbone of our work, we firmly believe in empowering people of all abilities to realise their dreams, ambitions, and goals,” NZHG director of marketing and communications Dean Cook says.

“We have been involved with the Low Point Tournament with our brands ‘Healthcare NZ’ and ‘Seating to Go’ for many years and are now excited to highlight both Geneva Healthcare and Solora as other key care providers within the NZHG whānau offering support in this sector.

“Low Point Nationals Wheelchair Rugby Tournament is a perfect partnership opportunity for our organisation as we strive to achieve equitable wellbeing for all.”

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News