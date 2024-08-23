Four regions – Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Canterbury – will battle for national pride at the tournament.

Low Pointers has shone internationally with the introduction of the sport to The World Games.

The Te Awamutu Events Centre will hold the 2024 New Zealand Health Group Wheelchair Rugby Low Point National Championships.

“It is tournaments like this one that make the sport shine on the world stage,” Klinkhamer says.

“When we all combine our efforts and skills, the players and the game will continue to flourish.

“We have seen first-hand how involvement in sport changes people’s lives, and we see this particularly for people who play team sports.”

Wheelchair Rugby is the only team sport for people with quadriplegia or quad amputations.

Combining sheer physicality with strategy and focus, this sport demonstrates clearly how sport brings out the very best, even in the most challenging situations.

Low Pointers is a variation of the game where the maximum number of points that can be on the court is only 3.5 rather than the usual eight points.

It’s for players who are classified 1.5 and below.

It’s a great chance for Low Point players to play roles that they don’t normally play.

1.0 pointers and 0.5s get the chance to carry the ball and attack the key.

“There are lots of laughs and it always feels relaxed even though the games are competitive, and it is very hard work,” Klinkhamer says.

“We are proud to again be hosting this year’s tournament.”

New Zealand Health Group (NZHG) are proud and excited to once again be involved and sponsoring the Low Point Nationals Wheelchair Rugby Tournament.

“While caring for people in their homes and communities is the backbone of our work, we firmly believe in empowering people of all abilities to realise their dreams, ambitions, and goals,” NZHG director of marketing and communications Dean Cook says.

“We have been involved with the Low Point Tournament with our brands ‘Healthcare NZ’ and ‘Seating to Go’ for many years and are now excited to highlight both Geneva Healthcare and Solora as other key care providers within the NZHG whānau offering support in this sector.

“Low Point Nationals Wheelchair Rugby Tournament is a perfect partnership opportunity for our organisation as we strive to achieve equitable wellbeing for all.”