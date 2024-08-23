The team is made up of men and women who have sustained either a life-changing spinal injury as a result of a sporting or workplace accident or have a debilitating disease reducing their involvement in able-bodied sports.
“We have however not lost the drive or ambition to compete regularly at a national and international level, with several players going on to gain New Zealand Paralympic honours,” Parafed Waikato sports officer David Klinkhamer says.
“We are delighted to welcome athletes, officials, supporters and rugby family to the 2024 New Zealand Health Group Wheelchair Rugby Low Point National Championships.”
New Zealand Health Group (NZHG) are proud and excited to once again be involved and sponsoring the Low Point Nationals Wheelchair Rugby Tournament.
“While caring for people in their homes and communities is the backbone of our work, we firmly believe in empowering people of all abilities to realise their dreams, ambitions, and goals,” NZHG director of marketing and communications Dean Cook says.
“We have been involved with the Low Point Tournament with our brands ‘Healthcare NZ’ and ‘Seating to Go’ for many years and are now excited to highlight both Geneva Healthcare and Solora as other key care providers within the NZHG whānau offering support in this sector.
“Low Point Nationals Wheelchair Rugby Tournament is a perfect partnership opportunity for our organisation as we strive to achieve equitable wellbeing for all.”