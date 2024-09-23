Callouts can range from structural and scrub fires to motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies such as cardiopulmonary incidents and strokes, and natural disasters, including landslides, flooding and fallen trees.

Volunteers also provide education on fire safety and burning.

Pirongia Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy fire chief Roger Grylls (left) accepts the donated ute from Waipā Networks chief executive Sean Horgan. Photo / Jesse Wood

Fire chief Roan Gouws was thrilled when he was told to make room in the garage for the new addition to the fleet.

“We kicked off a fundraising campaign in February this year to get a new emergency vehicle and to have the network jump in and do what they have done for us is just amazing,” Gouws said.

“The target we had set was $90,000, and when everyone out there is doing it tough, we knew it was a big ask.

“This ute will make an enormous difference and improve our ability to protect and serve our growing Pirongia community.

“We’re grateful to Waipā Networks for their generosity and ongoing support for our brigade and our community members. This will have a massive impact.”

The Pirongia Volunteer Fire Brigade are ecstatic after receiving an ex-fleet vehicle donated by Waipā Networks. Photo / Jesse Wood

This is the second time Waipā Networks has supported local emergency services during the past year.

In August 2023, Waipā Networks partnered with other local funders to provide vital funding to the Kāwhia Volunteer Fire Brigade for a new emergency response utility vehicle.

Pirongia Fire Brigade’s new ute will be fully equipped with essential firefighting and rescue gear, allowing volunteers to reach difficult terrain and remote locations inaccessible by larger fire trucks.

The brigade is proudly supported by Frank Risk Management and chief executive Andrew Newman was there for the vehicle handover.