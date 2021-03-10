New volunteer encourages others to join local brigade

Pirongia Chief Fire Officer Roan Gouws (centre left) with his partner Minandi von Ludwig (left) and volunteer firefighter Hamish Whistler and his partner Michelle Richardson.

Firefighter Hamish Whistler is encouraging locals to head to the Pirongia Volunteer Fire Brigade on Monday to find out what it takes to join the brigade.

Hamish became a volunteer when he moved to Pirongia from Australia just over a year ago.

"I've wanted to volunteer since I was knee-high, and shifting to Pirongia, it was a great opportunity to get to know the community," says Hamish.

"I also have three boys under 4 years old and this is a great way to be a good role model for them.

"The brigade is very supportive, and has been a great way for me to learn new skills as well as provide a valuable service to the community."

The brigade gets around 100 calls each year – about a third are to fires. As well as firefighters, volunteers provide important support at callouts and others take care of administration.

"We also attend medical incidents and other requests to help people in the community," says Hamish.

"We haven't pulled any cats out of trees since I've been here but it's surprising what kind of stuff you get to experience."

He cites as big scrub fire during the Covid-19 lockdown as his most memorable so far.

"I was buddied up with very experienced brigade members and had to set up three pumps and dams by the Waipā river to get water to the firefighters. I learned a lot from that."

If you're interested in volunteering, come to the Pirongia Fire Station open night: 7-9pm, Monday, March 15.