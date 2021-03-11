Parks Week: Celebrating Waipā's beautiful outdoor spaces

Waipā celebrates the district's key parks like Lake Te Koo Utu at upcoming Parks Week. Photo / Supplied

Waipā is celebrating its numerous parks and outdoor spaces with Parks Week to recognise the importance of green spaces for a healthy community.

Waipā District Council community services manager Sally Sheedy said it was important to remind people to get out and about to enjoy what Waipā has to offer.

"Parks Week provides an opportunity to showcase our many parks and reserves within the district and encourages mental and physical wellbeing. Spending just two hours a week in a park or reserve is an antidote for stress, and this year more than any other year we need to make positive changes to promote calm and lift our moods."

Waipā Parks Week from March 6 until 14 has lots of fun activities planned around its green outdoor spaces, spanning around 4000 hectares. There will be online and in-person displays in both libraries, celebrating the district's key parks like Lake Te Koo Utu, Victoria Square and Pirongia Forest Park.

Residents also have the chance to enter the photo competition Snap-a-park where residents can enter their best park shots of their favourite parks, playgrounds and reserves to be in to win a $100 Prezzy card.

There are three categories: Out There - for the photos that make you go 'wow', Playgrounds - for shots which capture the happiness created when playing, and Urban and Rural Reserves – for photos that capture the diversity of Waipā's reserves.

Entries can be submitted via council's Facebook or Instagram pages or by emailing competitions@waipadc.govt.nz with the photo category in the subject line. The competition closes at 5pm, Sunday, March 14 and winners will be notified by Monday, March 29.

For more information on the photo completition click here