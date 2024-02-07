A Waikato player has struck Lotto luck.

The player, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, was one of 13 second division winners, each picking up $15,153.

The other second division winners were from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, West Coast, Dunedin and Invercargill.

A player from Otago is $1 million richer after hitting the first division prize.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 24, 27, 37, 38, the Bonus Ball was 26, and the Powerball number was 9.

Last Wednesday a Waikato Lotto player struck it lucky, winning nearly $50,000 in second division.

The player, who bought their ticket at New World Cambridge, was one of only four second division winners, each picking up $47,747.

With four winners sharing the prize pool, it was a bigger prize than it usually would be.

