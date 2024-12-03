Grace Jessop, when she was 14-months-old. She has the same rare genetic condition that killed her sister in 2019. Photo / Mike Scott
Three-year-old Grace Jessop has a rare and terminal genetic condition that took the life of her sister in 2019, so time is of the essence when it comes to making memories.
The Hamilton girl is heading off on a Disney-themed cruise this week but her mother, Lisa Jessop, is now worried about the additional costs that may skyrocket if Grace needs medical treatment on board the ship.
Jessop told the Waikato Heraldthe costs could be over $15,000, something she didn’t know she needed to pay before disembarking the ship later this week.
PCH6 is a condition, within a rare heterogeneous group of neurodegenerative disorders, that alters brain functions and typically manifests in the prenatal period.A child inherits the condition when the mutation gene is passed on from both parents.
She’s already purchased a plot for Grace at the Hamilton Park Cemetery and Crematorium on the Apple Blossom lawn where Anita is buried.
The plot she originally wanted, next to Anita had been reserved, but Jessop was able to do a “plot swap” which she’s very happy about, as now both her daughters will lay to rest next to each other.
Grace’s health has declined a lot faster than Anita’s in terms of age and last year she “went downhill really quickly”.
“She stopped crawling, it started taking her longer to eat, and then I pushed to get a permanent feeding tube and then her seizures started. She lost her head control and couldn’t really sit.
“She started showing similarities to her sister but earlier on than her. Anita started going downhill around Grace’s age now, and for Grace it was a year in advance.”
Grace’s seizures are weekly and require emergency medication. Her daily movements also consist of tremor shakes.
It’s because of this quick decline that Jessop wants to do as much as she can with Grace “before it’s too late”.
“It will be nice to take her to places like the zoo and Butterfly Creek, she loves being out. Anita passed away at 6 and I feel like I need to do as much as I can with Grace until she’s 5.”
The family of three, including Jessop’s nine-year-old son, who will be celebrating his 10th birthday on the cruise, were blessed enough by people on a previous Giveallittle to help Grace go on the trip; she “loves Disney”.
It’s a “trip of her dreams” for the Moana-loving girl, and it’s the best Jessop could pull off without needing to board an international flight to Disneyland.