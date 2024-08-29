“Fire investigators have deemed the fire to be suspicious. As such, Police are now the lead for the investigation and can be contacted for more information on it.”

A police statement issued today said a forensic examination of the scene determined the fire was “deliberately lit”.

“Considerable damage was caused to the house during the blaze and neighbouring occupied properties were also put at risk,” the statement said.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who has not already been in touch that saw people or vehicles in the area that were unfamiliar or behaving suspiciously at the time of the arson on Knighton Rd.”

Hamilton Police are appealing for information from the public following a house fire on Knighton Rd on Saturday.

According to the statement, an investigation team are following strong lines of inquiry and would like to thank members of the public who have provided information so far.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police on 105 or add information by clicking ‘update report’ online quoting reference file number 240824/4991.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.