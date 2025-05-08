Waikato welcomed the Jim Beam Homegrown Festival with open arms this week as the organisers announced Hamilton as its new host city.
The next Homegrown Festival will take place at Claudelands Oval on March 14 next year.
Organisers revealed in January that Wellington’s favourite waterfront festival would leave the capital after 18 years, citing “a myriad personal and logistical reasons”, including being unable to grow the festival within the waterfront location.
But Wellington‘s loss is Hamilton’s gain, with Waikato’s creative, tourism and business communities voicing their excitement about the announcement.
Metal band Devilskin are proudly Hamiltonian and have performed at Homegrown several times.
Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good said the move was a great opportunity “in so many ways” and “a significant win” for Hamilton.
“Large-scale events like Homegrown attract thousands of visitors.
“With the festival’s reputation for selling out and drawing crowds of more than 20,000, local businesses can expect a surge in foot traffic and revenue.
“Beyond immediate spending, the festival will further boost ... the region’s reputation as a hub for creativity and entertainment.”
Hamilton City Council deputy chief executive Sean Murray said that, according to initial estimates, more than 25,000 festivalgoers would spend about $3 million in total during their visit, which could result in 16,000 visitor nights.
Hamilton and Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell said the organisation was “absolutely thrilled” by the announcement.
“The excitement around Homegrown’s return is palpable ... We look forward to working with organisers to ensure its success in Hamilton, creating an atmosphere that is welcoming, dynamic and truly representative of Waikato’s spirit.”