Drummer Nic Martin said the band was thrilled to hear the festival will move to the Tron.

“I don’t want to offend any other festivals, but [Homegrown] is without question our favourite festival.

“We are excited to see what the future looks like for Homegrown and even more excited that it will be in our backyard.”

Martin couldn’t confirm whether Devilskin will be part of the line-up, however, he said it would be special for the band if they were able to perform at Homegrown in Hamilton.

“Hamilton has been integral in Devilskin’s journey. I’d attribute a lot of our success to our humble beginnings there.”

Devilskin are excited about Homegrown coming to Hamilton. Photo / Lisa Martin

He said he believed the Homegrown team “absolutely” made the right decision coming to the Waikato.

“Especially after Meatstock at Mystery Creek that we had the opportunity to be a part of. Across the two days, there were between 15,000 and 20,000 attendees there.

“Say what you will about dirty old Hamilton, but the locals definitely love their music.”

His message to sceptics: “Give Hamilton a shot.”

Creative Waikato chief executive Dr Jeremy Mayall agreed.

“Hamilton has really changed in the last few decades, but a lot of people don’t give it a fair chance.

The Six60 concert at Claudelands Oval in Hamilton in February 2021. Photo / Supplied

“There is a good reason for why it’s here. A lot happens here.”

Mayall said the event also had the potential to have a great positive effect on local creatives.

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good said the move was a great opportunity “in so many ways” and “a significant win” for Hamilton.

“Large-scale events like Homegrown attract thousands of visitors.

“With the festival’s reputation for selling out and drawing crowds of more than 20,000, local businesses can expect a surge in foot traffic and revenue.

Homegrown festival on the Wellington waterfront. Photo / Supplied

“Beyond immediate spending, the festival will further boost ... the region’s reputation as a hub for creativity and entertainment.”

Hamilton City Council deputy chief executive Sean Murray said that, according to initial estimates, more than 25,000 festivalgoers would spend about $3 million in total during their visit, which could result in 16,000 visitor nights.

Hamilton and Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell said the organisation was “absolutely thrilled” by the announcement.

“The excitement around Homegrown’s return is palpable ... We look forward to working with organisers to ensure its success in Hamilton, creating an atmosphere that is welcoming, dynamic and truly representative of Waikato’s spirit.”

Creative Waikato chief executive Jeremy Mayall. Photo / Chris Hillock

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said that, with Hamilton-Australia flights starting in June, the event would be easily accessible for Kiwis and international tourists.

Festival director Andrew Tuck and co-director Michael Lamusse said Hamilton’s central location was one reason for choosing it as the new host.

“Accessibility is key for Homegrown,” Tuck said.

“Being close to such a large population makes this dream even more achievable.”

The organisers said Hamilton’s status as New Zealand’s fastest-growing city also offered potential to “expand and evolve while staying true to its roots”.

The duo said they were proud Waikato locals, and the event was “coming home” to the place “where it all began”.

The team ran the extreme sports event X*Air at Claudelands for three years before moving it to Wellington for four years.

X*Air gradually evolved into the Homegrown festival.

“Returning to the Waikato is not just about nostalgia; it’s about creating something that celebrates our roots and gives back to the region that inspired us,” Tuck said.

“We want the whole of Aotearoa to feel proud of this festival, and we are committed to making it unforgettable.”

According to the release, several cities presented hosting proposals, but Hamilton’s “unique charm and cultural significance” stood out.

Recent large-scale events in Hamilton include the Six60 concert in 2021 and the Summer Concert Tour 2024, both at Claudelands Oval, and the Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2023.

Wellington City Council said it was disappointed to see Homegrown leave Wellington, but it understood the decision.

“We will continue to explore new opportunities to bring exciting experiences to our community. We wish the festival organisers all the best in their new location.”

Social media reactions to the Hamilton move were mixed.

Tracey Powell commented: “Wow something in The Tron, things are looking up! Hopefully we manage to keep this event unlike the Beer fest.”

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good.

Ben Bright commented: “Awesome! Now make it Anzac Homegrown so we can get some Aussie bands over too, and it will be amazing.”

However, another commented: “It will never be the same sorry mate disappointing.”

Kristian Paul commented: “Lol like when the 7s moved to Hamilton? Dead in 2 years.”

Homegrown has taken place on Wellington’s waterfront since it started in 2008, growing from a crowd of 10,000 to 23,000.

It showcases genres including rock, reggae and hip-hop, and has hosted iconic acts including Sir Dave Dobbyn, Shihad, Six60, Shapeshifter and Opshop.

When asked about how much it had cost to become the host city, Hamilton City Counci said the commercial agreement with Homegrown was confidential.

“I can confirm that this is being managed through existing council budgets and resources,” a spokesperson said. “Council was not asked for any additional budget or resource to make this happen.”

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.