Flying to the Gold Coast is set to get easier for Bay of Plenty residents with flights departing from Hamilton. Photo / 123RF

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said the announcement was “massive news” for the region.

“Connectivity and reliability is important to locals and visitors. Having international flights only one hour away could bring direct benefits for Rotorua and that’s something we’ll look forward to.”

Tourism Bay of Plenty head of strategy and insights Richard Faire said international visitors were “crucial to our visitor economy” and “we welcome more connectivity”.

“Australia is a vital source of visitors to our region, who collectively spend more money while they’re here than visitors from any other country.”

“It’s been estimated that Australian visitors spent more than $21.5 million on their bank cards while they were in the Coastal Bay of Plenty last year.”

Tourism Bay of Plenty head of strategy and marketing Richard Faire.

Rotorua NZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the organisation was “delighted” with the new transtasman routes to and from Hamilton. He said the routes would provide significant benefits for Rotorua and the wider region.

“Australia has long been our most important international visitor market, and this expanded air connectivity makes it even easier for our Australian neighbours to experience the unique attractions Rotorua has to offer.”

Wilson said the new route would enhance the visitor journey to Rotorua and stimulate the Bay’s economy by attracting more international visitors.

“Hamilton’s new routes will increase accessibility and create seamless travel options for tourists keen to explore Rotorua’s world-renowned geothermal wonders, rich Māori culture, and adventure experiences like mountain biking and wellness tourism.

The Sydney Opera House could soon in sight if you fly from Hamilton. Photo / 123rf

“The introduction of this service further cements our region’s appeal to international travellers and underscores the crucial role of tourism in driving Rotorua’s economic and cultural growth.”

Matt Cowley, Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said the new flights were during the middle of the day, which would cater more towards leisure travel. Business travellers under time constraints generally preferred early morning or late night travel, he said.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / Mead Norton

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said it would be much nicer if the flights were from Rotorua, but some competition in the marketplace could be helpful for cross-Tasman travellers.

Jetstar Group chief executive Stephanie Tully said the airline was “excited” to be further expanding its network in Aotearoa.

“We’re in a period of unparalleled growth for Jetstar in New Zealand, launching five new routes in the past three months and providing greater low-fares connections to key regions across the country.”

Hamilton Airport chief executive Mark Morgan said he was thrilled to welcome Jetstar to Hamilton. The new flights would see more than 100,000 more passengers per year using Hamilton Airport, Morgan said, and would lead to the creation of about 60 new airport-based jobs.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale was approached for comment.





The new flights

From June 16, 2025

Flight JQ166 will fly from Hamilton to Sydney on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, departing at 12.05pm.

JQ165 from Sydney to Hamilton will fly Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, arriving at 11.15am (non daylight savings time).





From June 18, 2025

Flight JQ164 will fly from Hamilton to Coolangatta (Gold Coast) on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 12.30pm.

JQ163 from Coolangatta will arrive in Hamilton on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 11.30am (non-daylight savings time).































