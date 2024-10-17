Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Retro Valley to rock Meatstock Hamilton 2025 alongside New Zealand legends

Jesse Wood
By
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
(From left): Hamilton band Retro Valley members Gabe Williams (electric guitar) Ethan Rowling (electric guitar) Mitch Walker (drums) Ben Pascoe (vocals) and Gianni Monti (bass). Photo / Kieran Stephens / Gray Space

(From left): Hamilton band Retro Valley members Gabe Williams (electric guitar) Ethan Rowling (electric guitar) Mitch Walker (drums) Ben Pascoe (vocals) and Gianni Monti (bass). Photo / Kieran Stephens / Gray Space

Waikato-based band Retro Valley are excited to perform at Meatstock Hamilton 2025 in February at local venue Mystery Creek.

Meatstock is a barbecue and music lover’s dream.

After success in 2024, Hamilton is now Meatstock’s second home – and the biggest combined barbecue and music festival in New Zealand.

It’s been a big year for Retro Valley, with plenty of airtime on Radio Hauraki as well as a New Zealand tour supporting Los Angeles band Badflower and opening for former Australian teen sensation Reece Mastin at The Factory in Hamilton.

Their latest single So Alone is sure to feature in their set list.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’re thrilled to be announced for Meatstock. Sharing the stage with New Zealand legends is an incredible honour,” Retro Valley drummer Mitch Walker says.

“Growing up in Hamilton, we’ve always admired bands like Devilskin, which showed us that success is possible even from our little corner of the world. It’s especially meaningful for us to perform alongside such artists in our home city.

“We’ve been working hard over the last year and it’s cool to see it paying off.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Attendees can celebrate Valentine’s Day rocking out with loved ones at the Jack Daniel’s live stage, featuring the beats of Salmonella Dub Sound System, Coterie, Ladyhawke, Muri, and Mirage on Friday and on Saturday the festival’s headliner, Shapeshifter, joined by Devilskin, Retro Valley, Kora, Masaya, Coridian, and more.

“Catch Retro Valley and a bunch of other insanely dope artists at Mystery Creek this coming February.”

Find more information on the Meatstock website.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined NZME in 2020.

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News