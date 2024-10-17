“We’re thrilled to be announced for Meatstock. Sharing the stage with New Zealand legends is an incredible honour,” Retro Valley drummer Mitch Walker says.

“Growing up in Hamilton, we’ve always admired bands like Devilskin, which showed us that success is possible even from our little corner of the world. It’s especially meaningful for us to perform alongside such artists in our home city.

“We’ve been working hard over the last year and it’s cool to see it paying off.”

Attendees can celebrate Valentine’s Day rocking out with loved ones at the Jack Daniel’s live stage, featuring the beats of Salmonella Dub Sound System, Coterie, Ladyhawke, Muri, and Mirage on Friday and on Saturday the festival’s headliner, Shapeshifter, joined by Devilskin, Retro Valley, Kora, Masaya, Coridian, and more.

“Catch Retro Valley and a bunch of other insanely dope artists at Mystery Creek this coming February.”

Find more information on the Meatstock website.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined NZME in 2020.