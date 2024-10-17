Waikato-based band Retro Valley are excited to perform at Meatstock Hamilton 2025 in February at local venue Mystery Creek.
Meatstock is a barbecue and music lover’s dream.
After success in 2024, Hamilton is now Meatstock’s second home – and the biggest combined barbecue and music festival in New Zealand.
It’s been a big year for Retro Valley, with plenty of airtime on Radio Hauraki as well as a New Zealand tour supporting Los Angeles band Badflower and opening for former Australian teen sensation Reece Mastin at The Factory in Hamilton.
Their latest single So Alone is sure to feature in their set list.