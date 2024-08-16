“Everyone goes through dark spots at times and music for many people is a comfort that’s like nothing else,” Walker says.

“To write meaningful lyrics and songs that represent us is our way of letting the world know you’re not alone.

“We have so much love for all the wonderful people that listen to our music and come to our shows.”

Retro Valley, who feature regularly on Radio Hauraki, will take the stage from 11pm at the Hamilton central venue.

Radio Hauraki played the world premiere of their latest single So Alone on Thursday night – a track that is sure to feature in their set list on Saturday.

The Outback Inn resident DJ Ben Reid – B3NJI – will play before and after the guest performers.

Mastin, 29, is a former Australian teen star and winner of the third season of The X Factor Australia in 2011.

This will be the Adelaide singer’s second Hamilton show in as many years.

He appeared at The Factory on May 20 last year during his 10 Year Anniversary Tour, which began in 2022.

Previously, he performed at Founders Theatre on Valentine’s Day 2013.

A select number of fans were able to secure pre-show meet-and-greet passes.

“Australian pop star Reece Mastin is returning to The Factory on Saturday 17th August for a one-hour show,” an Instagram collaboration post between The Factory Hamilton and The Outback Inn says.

“Entry is just $10 before 11pm and $20 after 11pm, with Reece hitting the stage at midnight. Get in early because we’re expecting to hit capacity.

“With the darts on at Claudelands too, it’s shaping up to be a massive Saturday in Hamilton.”

Reece Mastin performing at Auckland's Vector Arena in April 2012. Photo / Michael Craig

Set times:

9pm-11pm B3NJI (Ben Reid)

11pm-11.45pm Retro Valley

11.45pm-12am changeover

12pm-1pm Reece Mastin

1am-3pm B3NJI (Ben Reid)

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined NZME in 2020.