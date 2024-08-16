Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Retro Valley, Reece Mastin headline Hamilton’s The Factory on Saturday

Jesse Wood
By
Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read
Retro Valley band members Gabe Williams - electric guitar (from left), Ethan Rowling - electric guitar, Mitch Walker - drums, Ben Pascoe - vocals, Gianni Monti - bass. Photo / Kieran Stephens/Gray Space

Retro Valley band members Gabe Williams - electric guitar (from left), Ethan Rowling - electric guitar, Mitch Walker - drums, Ben Pascoe - vocals, Gianni Monti - bass. Photo / Kieran Stephens/Gray Space

Waikato band Retro Valley will open for Reece Mastin in hopes of bringing a “good night” to fans at The Factory Hamilton on Saturday night.

The Hamilton group are fresh off a New Zealand tour this week supporting Los Angeles band Badflower.

“To support an artist like Reece Mastin will be an exciting moment for us as we’ve all grown up listening to him. It is a privilege that we as a band are collectively pumped for,” Retro Valley electric guitarist Ethan Rowling says.

“For a lot of us growing up watching shows like The X Factor and seeing someone win that competition is a huge game changer for a young artist like himself, and with his extensive career of many hits and years of touring, it is an awesome opportunity for us to take on a show like this - especially in our hometown Hamilton.”

Retro Valley drummer Mitch Walker says the band really want to push for mental health awareness through their music.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Everyone goes through dark spots at times and music for many people is a comfort that’s like nothing else,” Walker says.

“To write meaningful lyrics and songs that represent us is our way of letting the world know you’re not alone.

“We have so much love for all the wonderful people that listen to our music and come to our shows.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Retro Valley, who feature regularly on Radio Hauraki, will take the stage from 11pm at the Hamilton central venue.

Radio Hauraki played the world premiere of their latest single So Alone on Thursday night – a track that is sure to feature in their set list on Saturday.

The Outback Inn resident DJ Ben Reid – B3NJI – will play before and after the guest performers.

Mastin, 29, is a former Australian teen star and winner of the third season of The X Factor Australia in 2011.

This will be the Adelaide singer’s second Hamilton show in as many years.

He appeared at The Factory on May 20 last year during his 10 Year Anniversary Tour, which began in 2022.

Previously, he performed at Founders Theatre on Valentine’s Day 2013.

A select number of fans were able to secure pre-show meet-and-greet passes.

“Australian pop star Reece Mastin is returning to The Factory on Saturday 17th August for a one-hour show,” an Instagram collaboration post between The Factory Hamilton and The Outback Inn says.

“Entry is just $10 before 11pm and $20 after 11pm, with Reece hitting the stage at midnight. Get in early because we’re expecting to hit capacity.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“With the darts on at Claudelands too, it’s shaping up to be a massive Saturday in Hamilton.”

Reece Mastin performing at Auckland's Vector Arena in April 2012. Photo / Michael Craig
Reece Mastin performing at Auckland's Vector Arena in April 2012. Photo / Michael Craig

Set times:

9pm-11pm B3NJI (Ben Reid)

11pm-11.45pm Retro Valley

11.45pm-12am changeover

12pm-1pm Reece Mastin

1am-3pm B3NJI (Ben Reid)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined NZME in 2020.

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News