Retro Valley band members Gabe Williams - electric guitar (from left), Ethan Rowling - electric guitar, Mitch Walker - drums, Ben Pascoe - vocals, Gianni Monti - bass. Photo / Kieran Stephens/Gray Space
The Hamilton group are fresh off a New Zealand tour this week supporting Los Angeles band Badflower.
“To support an artist like Reece Mastin will be an exciting moment for us as we’ve all grown up listening to him. It is a privilege that we as a band are collectively pumped for,” Retro Valley electric guitarist Ethan Rowling says.
“For a lot of us growing up watching shows like The X Factor and seeing someone win that competition is a huge game changer for a young artist like himself, and with his extensive career of many hits and years of touring, it is an awesome opportunity for us to take on a show like this - especially in our hometown Hamilton.”
Retro Valley drummer Mitch Walker says the band really want to push for mental health awareness through their music.