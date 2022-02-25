The Collingwood Street/Tristram Street roundabout intersection will be made safer for all users. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is improving one of the central city's busiest intersections before the new Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) building is completed nearby, bringing about 700 staff into the CBD.

The Collingwood Street/Tristram Street roundabout intersection will be made safer for all users, including vehicles, pedestrians, and people on bikes.

Funded through the council's 2021-31 Long-Term Plan, the safety improvements were decided by the council elected members at Thursday's meeting of the Infrastructure Operations Committee.

The ACC building will increase the need for a more people-friendly intersection with safer crossing points, the council says. The upgrades will cater for an expected increase in walking, biking and scootering movements.

The committee chairwoman, councillor Angela O'Leary, said the decision to upgrade the crossing facilities and footpaths around the two-lane roundabout will make it safer and more accessible for everyone. It is the best outcome for what has been a tricky problem to solve, she says.

Councillor Angela O'Leary says the upgrade to the crossing facilities and footpaths is the best outcome for what has been a tricky problem to solve. Photo / Supplied

"I believe the approved concept is not only more cost efficient and will cause less impact on the traffic network but it also supports council's Vision Zero that aims to make it safer and more accessible for all users.

"Vision Zero means we will not accept the death or serious injury of any person on our roads and paths. It's our duty to deliver infrastructure that helps us achieve this goal."

Acting City Transportation Unit manager Robyn Denton said the safety improvement works will also improve facilities for pedestrians and people on bikes by installing raised pedestrian crossings at each approach to the roundabout.

The existing footpath will be widened and upgraded to a shared path to help move people on bikes away from other traffic using the roundabout.

"The good thing about this concept design is that it includes improving the stretch of Tristram Street between the Thackeray Street and the Ward Street intersections, creating more than a safer roundabout, but a safer transport network.

"Once complete, these works will help improve the walking and biking network in the area, making it easier and more convenient for people to choose different modes of transport to get around Hamilton," said Denton.

Project staff will begin engaging with nearby residents and businesses shortly to talk through the proposed layout before finalising the design. Works are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.